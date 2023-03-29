Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks / Crash - Pownal

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  23B3001567                                  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Ben Irwin

STATION: Shaftsbury                                  

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: March 28, 2023 / 1716 hours

STREET: US Route 7

TOWN: Pownal

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Mason Hill S

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Mary Bryant

AGE: 50

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown MA

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2011

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Rogue

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy Front End Damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a single vehicle crash at the intersection of US Route 7 and Mason Hill S in the town of Pownal.

Investigation revealed that Bryant was westbound on Mason Hill traveling toward US Route 7. As she approached the stop sign and applied the brakes a possible mechanic malfunction happened where the brakes failed. The vehicle traveled through the intersection before colliding head on into a guardrail. No injuries were reported.

 

Leblanc's Towing responded to remove the vehicle.

