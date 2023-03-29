Shaftsbury Barracks / Crash - Pownal

There were 2,420 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,439 in the last 365 days.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23B3001567
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Ben Irwin
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: March 28, 2023 / 1716 hours
STREET: US Route 7
TOWN: Pownal
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Mason Hill S
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Mary Bryant
AGE: 50
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown MA
VEHICLE YEAR: 2011
VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan
VEHICLE MODEL: Rogue
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy Front End Damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a single vehicle crash at the intersection of US Route 7 and Mason Hill S in the town of Pownal.
Investigation revealed that Bryant was westbound on Mason Hill traveling toward US Route 7. As she approached the stop sign and applied the brakes a possible mechanic malfunction happened where the brakes failed. The vehicle traveled through the intersection before colliding head on into a guardrail. No injuries were reported.
Leblanc's Towing responded to remove the vehicle.