Huading Awards Group Announces Jury Members for the 36th Huading Awards Ceremony

36th Huading Awards Will Be Held This Friday, March 31, 2023 at the Avalon Theater in Hollywood

The Huading Awards Group including Huading International Film Festival, Huading International Television Festival, and the 36th Huading Awards recently announced its nine jury members for the 36th Global Film and Television Huading Awards Ceremony on March 31, 2023, in Los Angeles, California at the Avalon Theater, 1735 Vine Street, Los Angeles, CA, 90028. The red carpet will be from 3:30-4:30 p.m. followed by the awards ceremony at 5-8 p.m.

Bill Mechanic, an American producer who previously produced films such as "Die Hard with a Vengeance" and "Titanic," will serve as the Chairman of the jury. As one of the most influential filmmakers in Hollywood and the most successful CEO in the history of Fox Film Company, Bill Mechanic has previously served as the Chairman of the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (Oscar Jury), Chairman of the Berlin International Film Festival main competition unit, and Chairman of the Venice International Film Festival's "Debut Unit" jury.

The other jury members include Rob Minkoff, an American director who previously directed "The Lion King" animation; Arthur Sarkissian, a producer for the "Rush Hour" series and a Hollywood producer; Nicolas Meyer, an American film writer; David Russell, an American film director; and Herb Jordan, an American film composer, Kim Estes, Emmy Award winner, Television Academy Performers Peer Group Governor; Shelley Curtis-Litvack, Emmy Award winner, daytime director and producer of "Bold and the Beautiful", "Days of Our Lives", and "General Hospital"; and Roberta Bassin, Television Academy member and award winning actress on "Shameless", "How to Get Away With Murder" and more. In addition, the Huading Awards Group also announced the list of new entrants for the awards ceremony.

The Huading International Film Festival, established in 2007, is the world's first international film festival based on audience reputation, and is known as the "choice of 1.4 billion Asian people" and the "global audience reputation award." It is mainly selected by Asian people from all over the world. On January 8, 2023, the Huading Awards Group announced that it will officially upgrade its brand in this year, establish a world-class entertainment award, and confirmed that the Huading International Film Festival and Huading International Television Festival will be held every March and award the Global Film and Television Art Huading Awards. Among the 20 main competition unit films that have been shortlisted, the jury members will select the highest awards for global best film, global best director, global best actor, global best actress, and other film awards, as well as global best drama series, global best drama series actor, global best drama series actress, and other TV drama awards. The Huading Awards Group is also including awards for Asian films, Asian TV dramas, special judges awards, best original screenplay, best cinematography and best short film.

The Huading Awards has a 15-year history and has successfully held 35 grand award ceremonies, covering fields such as film, television, music, and public welfare charity, and is one of the most influential entertainment awards in Asia. In 2013, the Huading Awards moved its headquarters to the beautiful and star-studded Beverly Hills in the United States. To date, the Huading Awards Group has held many ceremonies in Hollywood, awarding celebrities and directors such as Nicole Kidman, Orlando Bloom, Halle Berry, and Quentin Tarantino.

