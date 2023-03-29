Submit Release
Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, March 29, 2023

March 28, 2023 11:01 PM | 2 min read

OTTAWA, ON, March 28, 2023 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

National Capital Region, Canada


10:00 a.m.  

The Prime Minister will attend the National Caucus meeting.


1:00 p.m. 

The Prime Minister will virtually participate in the Summit for Democracy 2023, where he will deliver remarks at the Leader-level Plenary on Democracy Delivering Inclusion and Equality.



Note for media:



3:00 p.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with families at a local child care centre to highlight measures in Budget 2023 that will help make life more affordable for Canadians. He will be joined by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Chrystia Freeland.



Note for media:




The Prime Minister will speak with the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Motley.

