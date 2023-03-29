Spec Ops Charity Network teams up with Smith & Bradley for a "Find Your Tribe" Watch

The Special Operations Charity Network (SOCN) has been supporting our veterans, law enforcement and first responders through tough times. Smith & Bradley has long admired the SOCN Find Your Tribe Initiative and is to doing more. They have teamed up with SOCN to create a special watch that both honors the men & women that protect us and also supports the SOCN network.

ATLANTA, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Special Operations Charity Network (SOCN) has been supporting our veterans, law enforcement and first responders through tough times. These men & women need a Tribe to help them navigate the difficulties they face personally and SOCN builds that network with the "Find Your Tribe" Initiative.

The "Find Your Tribe" Initiative helps men & women re-learn to "stay focused in the moment" and it supports our Elite Families through mentorship, financial relief, and other assistance as needed. It's an important support mechanism for these veterans, LE and first responders who come home to their families in a tough economic environment.

Smith & Bradley has long admired the SOCN Find Your Tribe Initiative and is to doing more. They have teamed up with SOCN to create a special watch that both honors the men & women that protect us and also supports the SOCN network.

Our SOCN Find Your Tribe watch is an elite Smith & Bradley Atlantis Blackfish Tactical Dive watch with the "Find Your Tribe" logo on the face. The watch is designed to work in any tactical situation and can dive to 300 meters without a problem. This watch is special as well: Swiss Quartz movement, machined from a block of stainless steel, with an anti-reflective sapphire crystal face, and like the men and women SOCN supports, this watch was built in the USA.

Every watch sold provides $100 towards the SOCN network to support their efforts to help our brave families. Join with us now to support SOCN and add an amazing watch to your collection.

Smith & Bradley is a manufacturer of men's tactical and dive watches. Started by a Chicago law enforcement officer who kept breaking watches during his shift, he decided to start making an unbreakable watch. For over ten years, Smith & Bradley has been creating exceptional watches for exceptional men & women. We stand behind every watch with our Unbreakable Guarantee™.

About Smith & Bradley

American made Swiss watch manufacturer that crafts tough, unbreakable watches for men. Smith & Bradley was started by a law enforcement officer who needed a better watch on the beat. Now they manufacture mens dive watches, tactical watches and casual watches.

Press Contact:

Jay Allen

833-572-TIME (8463)

https://www.smithandbradley.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spec-ops-charity-network-teams-up-with-smith--bradley-for-a-find-your-tribe-watch-301782295.html

SOURCE Smith & Bradley