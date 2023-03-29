Robin to Senate Leadership: Discuss Economic Chacha with House Counterparts ASAP

Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla appealed to the leadership of the Senate for a "collaborative effort" with the House of Representatives in deliberating on the preferred mode of amending economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution.

Padilla made the appeal in letters sent to Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri, Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, and Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III.

He noted House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez had expressed openness for the House to discuss with the Senate the mode of amending the Constitution, particularly through a constituent assembly.

"With the foregoing, I sincerely hope that the leadership of our beloved institution, led by your representation, will forge ahead and make a move to respond to the suggestion of the House of Representatives to sit together and deliberate on the matter, ultimately, for the benefit of our countrymen," he said in his letter.

"I encourage, and appeal for our collaborative effort towards a common goal of achieving a more vibrant, and dynamic economy for our people," he added.

Earlier, Padilla chaired eight hybrid public hearings of the Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes to take up proposed amendments to the Charter's economic amendments. The hearings were held in the Senate and in Baguio, Davao and Cebu Cities.

Padilla is pushing for amendments to the economic provisions of the Constitution, via a constituent assembly timed with the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections this October.

On the other hand, Padilla gained the unequivocal support of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) to the legislative efforts of both Houses of Congress in reforming the Constitution.

Robin sa Liderato ng Senado: Talakayin ang Economic Chacha kasama ang Kamara ASAP

Umapela si Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla sa liderato ng Senado para sa "sama-samang pagsisikap" sa Kamara para talakayin ang paraan ng pag-amyenda sa economic provisions ng 1987 Constitution.

Nagpadala ng sulat si Padilla kina Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri, Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, at Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III.

Aniya, nagpahayag na si House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez na bukas ang Kamara na talakayin ang modo ng pag-amyenda ng Saligang Batas na constituent assembly.

"Mula sa mga sumusunod, akin pong buong pusong hinihiling na magkaroon ng hakbangin ang pamunuan ng ating mahal na Senado sa ilalim ng inyong pangunguna, upang tugunan ang mungkahi ng Kamara na buksan ang pag-uusap at talakayan ukol sa mga panukala para sa kalinawan ng nakabinbing usapin sa ating mga kababayan," aniya.

"Buong galang akong humihiling at umaapela para sa isang sama-samang pagsisikap tungo sa pagkamit ng kolektibong layuning ibangong muli ang nakasadlak na ekonomiya ng bayan," dagdag niya.

Namuno si Padilla sa walong hybrid public hearings ng Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes para talakayin ang mga mungkahi para amyendahan ang economic provision ng Saligang Batas. Ginanap ang mga pagdinig sa Senado at sa mga lungsod ng Baguio, Davao at Cebu.

Tinutulak ni Padilla ang pag-amyenda sa economic provisions ng Konstitusyon sa pamamagitan ng constituent assembly na maaaring isabay sa Barangay at Sangguniang Kabataan Elections sa darating na Oktubre.

Kamakailan, nakuha ni Padilla ang buong suporta ng Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) sa pagsisikap ng Senado at Kamara para isulong ang reporma sa Saligang Batas.