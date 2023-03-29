PHILIPPINES, March 29 - Press Release

March 29, 2023 SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON PBBM'S STATEMENT ON ICC Where is the integrity of the President's word? Did the President not fly around the world, even to the United Nations, to call for unity and cooperation in the international community? Did he not promise commitment to human rights and justice? If he acts on his decision to disengage from the International Criminal Court, he will embarrass the Philippines on the international stage. The administration does not seem interested in serving justice for the victims of the drug war as it is invested in pulling away from the ICC. I am not aware of any attempt the administration has made to investigate the murders during the drug war. Will the President yet again, as they did with many Martial Law victim-survivors, leave the families of the victims empty handed? Only three cases of at least 6,000 drug-related killings in the past 7 years have been resolved. They say our justice system is capable, but they have not exerted any aggressive effort to prove so. The administration is willing to settle for a slow-paced rate that will take several lifetimes to tackle all these; it is an impossible task. The President seems to be protecting an ally, when he should be protecting the Filipino people. His decision to disengage from the ICC is a mistake and will only isolate the Philippines at a time when countries have been trying to forge alliances. It is still in the best interests of our countrymen and women, lalo na ang madlang Pilipino, na bumalik tayo sa Rome Statute. PAHAYAG NI SENADORA RISA HONTIVEROS TUNGKOL SA DEKLARASYON NI PBBM TUNGKOL SA ICC Nasaan ang integridad ng salita ng Pangulo? Hindi ba't bumisita ang Pangulo sa iba't ibang bahagi ng mundo, maging sa United Nations, para manawagan ng pagkakaisa at pagtutulungan sa international community? Hindi ba't nag-commit siya sa hustisya at karapatang-pantao? Kung gagawin niyang umalis sa International Criminal Court, ipapahiya niya ang Pilipinas sa international stage. Mukhang hindi interesado ang administrasyon na bigyan ng hustisya ang mga biktima ng drug war dahil sa desisyong umalis sa ICC. Hindi rin nagtangka ang administrasyon na imbestigahan ang mga pagpatay sa panahon ng war on drugs. Muli bang tatalikuran ng Pangulo ang pamilya ng mga biktima gaya ng ginawa nila sa maraming victim-survivors ng Martial Law? Tatlong kaso lamang ang nalutas sa higit 6,000 drug-related deaths sa nakalipas na pitong taon. Sinasabi nila na may kakayahan ang ating justice system na lutasin ang mga kasong ito ngunit hindi wala man lang agresibong effort upang patunayan ito. Parang nakuntento na lang ang administrasyon sa usad-pagong na pag-resolba sa mga kaso hanggang hindi na nga talaga ito matapos. Tila pinoprotektahan ng Pangulo ang isang kaalyado, kung kailan dapat niyang protektahan ang mamamayang Pilipino. Isang pagkakamali ang desisyong umalis sa ICC. Sa panahong sinusubukan ng iba't ibang bansa na bumuo ng alyansa, mas pinili namang mag-solo ng Pilipinas. Mas makabubuti pa rin sa ating bansa, lalo na sa madlang Pilipino, na bumalik tayo sa Rome Statute.