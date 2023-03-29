PHILIPPINES, March 29 - Press Release

March 29, 2023 PH must learn from history, geopolitics to avoid conflict -Cayetano The country's policymakers must learn from history and current global geopolitics if the country wants to avoid conflict with any of its neighbors, according to Senator Alan Peter Cayetano. The veteran lawmaker, who served as Secretary of Foreign Affairs during the Duterte administration, gave this as a reply to a comment on a Facebook post he made on March 26, 2023 about the book "Has China Won?" by Singaporean diplomat and former United Nations Security Council president Kishore Mahbubani. A netizen lamented in the post's comments section that war and the constant contests among nations for territory and resources have always been inevitable throughout human history. "It is sad really that we only have one Planet Earth, and yet there is no peace between us," the commenter said. The senator replied that he appreciates the insight and that there is reason to hope despite the seeming inevitability of war throughout history. "There is wisdom in learning from history. Let's hope our policymakers, diplomats, and the military are studying the Cuban Missile Crisis and the genesis of the war between Russia and Ukraine," Cayetano said. The senator was referring to the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, a diplomatic standoff between Cold War rivals the United States and the Soviet Union widely regarded by historians as the closest the world has gone to the brink of full-scale nuclear war. The resolution of the crisis served as a turning point for US-Soviet relations at the height of the Cold War. The senator also pointed to the contemporary conflict between modern Russia and Ukraine, with Russian forces occupying significant areas of eastern and southern Ukraine while western countries have continued to support Kiev's resistance efforts. Cayetano has repeatedly voiced his preference for careful diplomacy in the country's dealings with its neighbors and allies in general, and with China in particular. "I'm a believer in diplomacy. Ako'y naniniwala na hindi dahas, hindi war, at hindi rin po force ang magso-solve ng problema natin sa West Philippine Sea kundi diplomacy," he said in a June 2022 interview. In his March 26 post, Cayetano expressed his eagerness to glean from the views of "great thinkers and thought leaders" on US-China relations, describing the situation as an "evolving relationship and rivalry." "May God Almighty give our leaders wisdom and understanding, that we may be the salt and light among nations, and that Filipinos may be instruments of peace, progress and transformation," the senator wrote. "I highly recommend (Mahbubani's) book. I will recommend other readings on US-China (relations) soon," he added. Pilipinas, kailangang matuto mula sa kasaysayan, geopolitics para iwas giyera - Cayetano Kailangan matuto ang pamahalaan mula sa mga aral ng kasaysayan at kasalukuyang kalagayan ng global geopolitics kung nais ng Pilipinas na umiwas sa iringan ng makapangyarihang mga bansa sa mundo, ayon kay Senador Alan Peter Cayetano. Ito ang naging sagot ng beteranong mambabatas at dating Secretary of Foreign Affairs sa isang komento sa kanyang Facebook post noong March 26, 2023 tungkol sa librong "Has China Won?" na akda ng Singaporean diplomat at dating United Nations Security Council president na si Kishore Mahbubani. Banat ng isang netizen, sadyang paulit-ulit na tema sa kasaysayan ng sangkatauhan ang digmaan at walang katapusang agawan sa teritoryo at resources sa pagitan ng mga bansa. "It is sad really that we only have one Planet Earth, and yet there is no peace between us," sabi pa ng commenter. Sa reply niya, kinilala ni Cayetano ang punto ng naturang netizen at sinabing may dahilan pa rin na umasa para sa kapayapaan sa harap ng paulit-ulit na giyera sa kasaysayan. "There is wisdom in learning from history. Let's hope our policymakers, diplomats, and the military are studying the Cuban Missile Crisis and the genesis of the war between Russia and Ukraine," aniya. Ginawang halimbawa ng senador ang 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, isang diplomatic standoff sa pagitan ng United States at ng Soviet Union noong panahon ng Cold War kung saan muntik nang dumausdos ang mundo sa bingit ng nuclear war. Ang resolusyon sa naturang krisis ang nagsilbi namang hudyat ng simula nang unti-unting pagbaba ng tensyon sa pagitan ng US at Soviet Union sa nalalabing bahagi ng Cold War. Isa pang halimbawa ng senador ay ang kasalukuyang giyera sa pagitan ng Russia at Ukraine, kung saan mahigit isang taon nang nakubkob ng mga sundalong Russian ang malalaking bahagi ng eastern at southern Ukraine habang patuloy namang sinusuportahan ng mga kanluraning bansa ang paglaban ng mga Ukrainian fighters. Makailang ulit nang sinabi ni Cayetano na mas makabubuti para sa Pilipinas ang maingat na diplomasya sa pakikipag-usap sa mga karatig-bansa at mga kaalyado nito, at pati na rin sa China na umaangkin sa ilang mga bahagi ng West Philippine Sea. "I'm a believer in diplomacy. Ako'y naniniwala na hindi dahas, hindi war, at hindi rin po force ang magso-solve ng problema natin sa West Philippine Sea kundi diplomacy," sinabi niya sa isang panayam noong June 2022. Sa kanyang March 26 Facebook post, inihayag ni Cayetano na nais niyang mas matuto pa mula sa mga pananaw ng aniya'y "great thinkers and thought leaders" sa estado ng relasyon sa pagitan ng US at China, na kanyang inilarawan bilang isang "evolving relationship and rivalry." "May God Almighty give our leaders wisdom and understanding, that we may be the salt and light among nations, and that Filipinos may be instruments of peace, progress and transformation," sinulat ng senador. "I highly recommend (Mahbubani's) book. I will recommend other readings on US-China (relations) soon," dagdag pa niya.