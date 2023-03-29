Automotive Engineering Services Market : Chassis, Connectivity, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, By 2028

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , March 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive engineering services provide engineering solutions to different parts of vehicles such as mechanical & passenger safety, software upgradation, electrical & electronic engineering services, vehicle design for land, aviation, and marine applications. These engineering solutions help in optimizing vehicle manufacturing process by improving operational cycle without compromising quality of a vehicle. In addition, rise in awareness and demand for better connectivity and collision avoidance technology drives the market growth. Vehicle manufacturers are also focusing on development of lightweight vehicles to make them more fuel efficient. Rise in concern for safety and government regulations to make vehicles safer are the factors that drive the automotive engineering service market. In addition, growth in concern toward pollution free environment has increased demand of zero-emission vehicles. Therefore, the production of these vehicles is expected to drive growth of the market.

Automotive Engineering Services industry Leading Players :-

Capgemini,

IAV Automotive Engineering,

AKKA Technologies,

Bertrandt AG,

L&T Technology Services,

ALTRAN,

Ricardo,

Continental AG,

EDAG Engineering GmbH,

Semcon

These vehicles help in increasing road safety and reducing vehicle crashes caused due to human error. Automated vehicles have potential to decrease number of casualties as software used is expected to make few errors compared to humans. Moreover, decrease in number of accidents also reduce traffic congestion and removal of human behavior leads to blockages on roads. For instance, people with disabilities and older age who are not able to drive are benefited from autonomous vehicles as they provide more convenient transport system. For instance, Ford is one of the top companies in the world working toward developing autonomous vehicles. It aims to launch fully autonomous vehicles by the end of 2021. Therefore, a significant growth in demand for autonomous vehicles is expected to boost automotive engineering services market.

Market Segmentation :

By Application

ADAS & Safety

Body Electrical & Electronics

Chassis

Connectivity

Interior/Exterior

Powertrain & Exhaust

Battery

Motor

Charger Test

Simulation

Service Type

Concept/Research

Designing

Prototyping

System Integration

Testing

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car (PC)

Commercial Vehicle (CV)

