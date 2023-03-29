Automotive Seat Climate Systems Market 2030 - Impact of COVID-19, Future Growth Analysis and Challenges

Automotive Seat Climate Systems Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Automotive Seat Climate System Market by Component, Surface Material, Application, and Vehicle Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030,” the global automotive seat climate systems market was valued at $12.34 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $20.12 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Factors such as increased driver comfort during long journeys, rise in penetration of semi-luxury & luxury vehicles worldwide, growth in disposable income of the population, high fuel efficiency, and lower electric power consumption boost the market growth. However, high installation cost of automotive climate seats is anticipated to hinder this growth. Moreover, increase in demand for electric & hybrid vehicles and high requirement for climate seats in mid-passenger & commercial vehicles are expected to offer ample number of opportunities to key players of the market.

In 2020, the seat heating system segment dominated the global automotive seat climate systems in component segment, in terms of revenue. However, on the basis of material type, leather led the global market, followed by cloth in 2020.

Heated seats led the global automotive seat climate system market by seat type in 2020. However, heated & cooled seat segment is anticipated to depict highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Key Findings Of The Study

By component type, seat heating system generated the highest revenue of the global automotive seat climate systems market in 2020.

In 2020, the heated seat type generated the highest revenue among the global automotive seat climate systems market.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In 2020, the passenger car vehicle type segment contributed the highest automotive seat climate system industry share in the automotive seat climate systems market.

Leading Key Players:

Lear Corporation

Gentherm

Konsberg Automotive

Adientplc

Continental AG

Magna International Inc.

II-VI, Inc.

Toyota Motor Corporation

Recticel

Faurecia

