Shock Absorber Market Opportunity Assessment, Market Challenges, Key vendor analysis, Vendor landscape by 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “shock absorber market by type, sales channel, and vehicle type: global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021–2030,” the global shock absorber market was valued at $12.52 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $21.07 billion in 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.7%.

Major determinants of the market growth

Rise in demand for safety and comfort, surge in need for lightweight automotive shock absorbers, and expansion of the automotive aftermarket industry have boosted the growth of the global shock absorber market. However, high maintenance cost of advanced suspension systems and fluctuations in cost of raw materials hinder the market growth. On the contrary, technological advancements in shock absorber and growth of the electric vehicle industry would unlock new opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

Owing to commuting restrictions, weak financial performance of market players, and poor demand outlook, the market was severely affected during the Covid-19 pandemic. Due to restriction on travel, the demand for vehicles declined significantly.

The Covid-19 outbreak forced governments to impose strict restrictions on import-export of non-essential goods. This disrupted the supply chain and presented challenges in procurement of raw materials.

Prominent factors that drive growth of the global shock absorber market include increase in demand for safety and comfort from customers and rise in demand for lightweight suspension. Countries such as China, India, and Brazil are growing economies. Thus, the vehicle manufacturing and automotive component manufacturing sector is witnessing prominent growth in these countries, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for growth of the shock absorber market in the region.

Major market players

Gabriel India Limited (Anand Group)

KONI BV

Hitachi Astemo Ltd.

Mando Corp.

KYB Corporation

Meritor Inc

Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd

Thyssenkrupp AG

Tenneco Inc

ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is expected to maintain its dominance in the global market as the region is one of the largest markets for the automobile industry and automotive components. Moreover, surge in demand for electric and hybrid vehicles propels growth of this market.

China dominated the global shock absorber market share in 2020 as China is the largest automotive industry in the world. Moreover, sales of automobiles in China is steadily expanding, owing to need for transportation solutions in China.

Sales of shock absorbers is directly associated with automotive production and sales activities across the globe. COVID-19 crisis is causing uncertainty in the shock absorber market by delaying supply chains, hampering business growth and generating uncertain demand scenarios.

By type, the shock absorber market is segregated into twin tube, and mono tube. The twin tube accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, as twin tube is widely adopted across various vehicle types, owing to their cost-effectiveness.

Key Findings Of The Study

By type, the mono tube segment is expected to register a significant shock absorber industry growth during the forecast period.

By sales channel, the aftermarket segment is projected to lead the global shock absorber market.

By vehicle type, the commercial vehicle segment is projected to lead the global shock absorber market

Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

