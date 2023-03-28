Bắc Ninh moves towards model smart city

VIETNAM, March 28 -

HÀ NỘI — The northern province of Bắc Ninh has set a target of becoming a centrally-run city and a model of smart city by 2030.

According to the Bắc Ninh master plan in the 2021 – 30 period with a vision to 2050 approved on April 24, the province is to be a home of high-tech industry and services, and a smart manufacturing hub in Việt Nam as well as in the Southeast Asian region.

It will become one of the development poles of the Red River Delta region and be among the leading economies in the country by 2030.

By 2050, Bắc Ninh will become a leading innovation, and research and development (R&D) centre in Southeast Asia.

The province currently has the eighth-largest economy in the country and is the centre of Việt Nam’s electronics industry. Boasting a strategic position as the gateway to the capital city, and lying in the economic triangle axis of Hà Nội, Hải Phòng City and Quảng Ninh Province, Bắc Ninh has great potential to promote regional connection for socio-economic development.

According to Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyễn Anh Tuấn, the planning work should focus on ensuring synchronous connection and regional linkage, fully tapping the potential and solving bottlenecks, thus promoting comprehensive, harmonious, and effective development toward green and sustainable development.

The province will give priority to strengthening the linkage of industrial manufacturing and logistics services with Hải Phòng and Quảng Ninh, and expanding connection in agriculture development and service with localities in the south of the Red River Delta.

Regarding development space, Bắc Ninh will develop two centre regions and five development corridors.

Bắc Ninh expects to attract US$1.2 billion in foreign direct investment to its industrial parks in 2023.

The province plans to accelerate the progress of site clearance and complete the technical infrastructure of industrial parks like Việt Nam Singapore Industrial Park 2 (VSIP2), Yên Phong 2A, Yên Phong 2C, Thuận Thành I, Gia Bình, Gia Bình II and industrial clusters.

It hopes to further attract foreign-invested enterprises, especially large ones that will create a driving force for the province’s economic development and play a leading role in supporting enterprises, and domestic small and medium enterprises when they join the supply chain. — VNS