US extends investigation of trade remedy evasion of Vietnamese plywood

VIETNAM, March 28 - HÀ NỘI — The Trade Remedies Authority of Việt Nam under the Ministry of Industry and Trade said that the US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the sixth extension of the deadline for issuing its final conclusion on an anti-dumping and anti-subsidy tax evasion investigation into hardwood plywood imported from Việt Nam.

The final conclusion is expected to be issued on May 2.

The Trade Remedies Authority of Việt Nam, said that previously, the DOC announced the preliminary conclusion of the case on July 25 last year.

It said that plywood imported from Việt Nam into the US, which had a core using peeled board imported from China, would be subject to anti-dumping and anti-subsidy tax as applied to plywood imported from China.

Plywood from Việt Nam which has a core using peeled boards manufactured domestically or in other countries, would be exempt from the tax.

The authority estimates that the temporary tax rate could be up to 378.26 per cent, applicable to shipments imported into the US from June 17, 2020.

However, the DOC allows Vietnamese enterprises that co-operate in the investigation process to self-certify that they do not use Chinese materials so as not to be subject to measures.

According to calculations, the number of enterprises participating in self-certification accounts for about 80 per cent of the country's export turnover during the investigation period. — VNS