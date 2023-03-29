CREDIT SUISSE SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Credit Suisse Group AG - CS

/EIN News/ -- NEW ORLEANS, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until May 8, 2023 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS), if they purchased the Company’s securities between March 10, 2022 and March 20, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). These actions are pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.



Get Help

Credit Suisse investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nyse-cs-5/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuits

Credit Suisse and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On February 9, 2023, the Company announced its 2022 financial results, disclosing that, contrary to its prior statements, it had continued to experience large customer outflows through yearend 2022, specifically, outflows of 110.5 billion Swiss francs in the final three months of 2022, a figure which far exceeded market expectations. On this news, shares of Credit Suisse fell $0.56 per ADS, or 15.64%, to close at $3.02 per ADS on February 9, 2023. Then, on March 15, 2023, news media sources revealed that the Company’s “biggest backer,” Saudi National Bank, would not buy any more of the Company’s shares on regulatory grounds. On this news, shares of Credit Suisse fell 13.94% to close at $2.16 per ADS.

The case is Calhoun v. Credit Suisse Group AG, et al., No. 23-cv-01297.

A subsequently-filed case, Turner v. Credit Suisse Group AG, et al., No. 23-cv-01476, expanded the class period.

About ClaimsFiler

