HiPEAK Urban Riding Experience: the Endless Charm of Sin City

HIPEAK Ebikes Life Electric Bicycle Safety HIPEAK COMMUTER E-BIKES

Nature is always a great destination for cycling, but sometimes immersing yourself in a city illuminated by neon lights is also a unique experience.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- When people talk about traveling on electric bicycles , it is always accompanied by images of green mountains and rivers, flowers and grass, or wooden paths by the seaside. Undeniably, nature is always a great destination for cycling, but sometimes immersing oneself in a city illuminated by neon lights is also a unique experience.When it comes to the world’s neon city, Las Vegas is definitely among them. In Las Vegas, you will experience the best five-star hotels in America, cuisine prepared by top chefs, and a variety of entertainment activities. In short, this sin city and its surrounding areas can offer you various unimaginable adventure activities.Christina and Howard are a pair of avid electric bicycle enthusiasts who aspire to travel to every major city in the world on their electric bicycles. In the past six months, they have visited Tokyo, Hong Kong, Paris, London, and Los Angeles. This month, they came to Las Vegas and spent two days riding their HiPeak folding electric bicycles to experience the charm of the city. Christina shared all of this on her personal blog. Let's follow them to explore Las Vegas!Las Vegas riding guideFirst of all, it must be said that the Vegas Strip has too many places worth appreciating. However, this road may not be very friendly for driving travel because you will have to face the challenge of traffic jam, even pedestrians often walk shoulder to shoulder on the sidewalks. Therefore, electric bicycles are the best partner to appreciate the city's beauty. Although local regulations do not allow cycling on sidewalks, riding a HiPeak folding electric bicycle in the flow of traffic can still enjoy all the scenery of the Vegas Strip in an unrestricted way. The only trouble you may face is how to navigate in busy traffic. You may find local friends to start a cycling plan together.Our residence is 15 miles away from the destination, so we put the HiPeak folding electric bikes in the car trunk and took them to the best cycling spot within 3 miles of the destination. This is why we love the HiPeak electric folding bikes - they have a powerful 750-watt motor that provides ample power and torque, and a large-capacity 48V 15Ah lithium battery that can provide a maximum range of over 60 miles. At the same time, its foldable design makes it easy to put in the car trunk and take us to any dreamy place.Obviously, our decision was correct as we might have needed at least another half an hour to reach our destination if we had continued driving. However, we took less than a minute to unload and unfold the HiPeak electric fat tire bikes. We bypassed the congested traffic and saw the fountain at Bellagio Casino in less than five minutes. Las Vegas Boulevard is nearly four miles long, and it could take a long time to walk. Therefore, using electric bikes was the wisest choice. Howard and I rode HiPeak ELIAS and BONA respectively on Las Vegas Boulevard, and the experience was truly amazing. I cannot even describe it properly in words.It should be noted that while Las Vegas City considers electric bikes as “electrically assisted pedal cycles” or EAPCs, local laws stipulate that the motor power of electric bikes must not exceed 750 watts and the speed should not exceed 20 miles per hour. Therefore, HiPeak ELIAS and BONA, which have a 750-watt motor, became the best choice for Howard and me.In addition, Las Vegas law does not mandate that riders wear helmet, but i recommend wearing one, and it is also encouraged locally. If encountering roads without designated bike lanes, cyclists must stay on the far right lane, except for special circumstances such as turning left or facing safety challenges.Best destination for riding fat tire electric bike in Las Vegas area:1. Las Vegas downtown: One can see some of the world's most beautiful neon lights in downtown, and explore murals and historical landmarks amidst the music. In addition, the art-filled Downtown Container Park is also a must-see attraction.2. Treasure island parking garage: This is not an ordinary parking garage. From here, you can overlook the Las Vegas strip and enjoy the neon lights.3. I-215 West Beltway Trail: This smooth asphalt trail is 15 miles long, less crowded and offers stunning views of the Spring Mountains.4. St. Rose Parkway Trail: This an 8-mile long asphalt trail, and along the way, you can also enjoy art installations.5. Red Rock Canyon: Las Vegas is not just about the bustling neon lights, it also has the tranquility of the outdoors. Red Rock Canyon is a must-visit place for many outdoor enthusiasts.6. Springs Preserve Trails: Through this winding 3.65-mile trail, you can learn about the valley culture and environmental history of Las Vegas.7. Seven Magic Mountains: You will love riding a HiPeak folding electric bike around the monument, as the vibrant colors against the blue sky are truly charming.Protecting your electric bikeLas Vegas is not known for its cycling culture, so it is not easy to find a bike rack where you can lock your adult electric bike. If you can’t find one yourself, you can seek the help of hotel staff, who can point you in the right direction or even park your bike for you.Although Las Vegas is relatively safe overall, it is still recommended that all riders prepare a quality bike lock. Additionally, folding up your HiPeak fat tire electric bike can reduce the likelihood of it becoming a target for thieves.As you see, Las Vegas is one of my favorite cities for electric bike riding, offering endless possibilities. Our next destination will be Alaska, so stay tuned.

HiPEAK BONA & ELIAS 750W 48V 15Ah Fat Tire Folding E-bikes