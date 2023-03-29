CS LAWSUIT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notify Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Involving Credit Suisse Group AG

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2023) - The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased Credit Suisse Group AG ("Credit Suisse") CS between March 10, 2022 and March 15, 2023.

Allegations against CS include that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) contrary to representations made in December 2022 by Credit Suisse's Chairman, Axel P. Lehmann, the sharp increase in customer outflows Credit Suisse began experiencing in October 2022 remained ongoing; (ii) accordingly, Credit Suisse had downplayed the impact of the Company's recent series of quarterly losses and risk and compliance failures on liquidity and its ability to retain client funds; (iii) as a result, Credit Suisse had overstated the Company's financial position and/or prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in Credit Suisse you have until May 8, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

