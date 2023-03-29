IVVD LAWSUIT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notify Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Involving Invivyd, Inc. f/k/a Adagio Therapeutics, Inc.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2023) - The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased Invivyd, Inc. f/k/a Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. ("Invivyd") IVVD . This lawsuit is on behalf of all purchasers of Adagio common stock between November 29, 2021 and December 14, 2021, both dates inclusive..

Allegations against IVVD include that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the published epitope mapping, structural studies, and sequence analyses which defendants had used to claim that ADG20, an investigational monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19, was effective against Omicron were insufficient, unreliable, and inadequate to make claims of effectiveness of ADG20 against Omicron; (b) defendants' claims regarding ADG20's efficacy against Omicron lacked a reasonable factual basis; and (c) ADG20 was over 300 times less effective against the Omicron variant as compared to its effectiveness against previous variants.

If you suffered a loss in Invivyd you have until April 3, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/160329