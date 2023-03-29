BROS LAWSUIT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notify Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Involving Dutch Bros Inc.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2023) - The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on the behalf of investors who purchased Dutch Bros Inc. ("Dutch Bros") BROS between March 1, 2022 and May 11, 2022.

Allegations against BROS include that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was experiencing increased costs and expenses, including on dairy; (2) as a result, the Company was experiencing increased margin pressure and decreased profitability in the first quarter of 2022; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

