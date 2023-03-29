Netra AI provides artificial intelligence to small and medium businesses at an unbeatable price point.

Netra AI is making headlines with its cutting-edge "AI for All," an AI document processing service that is available to small businesses at extremely affordable prices.

The Netra Vision

Don Horan is a renowned civil servant and technology advocate who joined Netra AI as CEO in November and immediately focused the company’s vision on “AI for All” – bringing the benefits of artificial intelligence to small and medium businesses at an affordable cost.

With a proprietary framework and edge AI computing software, Netra AI can offer fast AI development and deployment at a fraction of the cost of traditional RPA platforms. Unlike other AI document processing companies that charge per page, Netra AI deploys its software at the edge of the customer’s environment, giving them full control of their cost and enabling deployment even in rural communities with limited broadband access. With competitive advantages in security and edge computing design, Netra AI is positioned to challenge big players like Google and Microsoft in the AI market.

Artificial Intelligence Made Accessible to All

Moreover, Netra AI is redefining AI adoption by creating a “Citizen Partner Program" that welcomes anyone with little to no experience in tech to sell Netra AI products. Netra AI will teach partners about AI and machine learning, and the rest is up to their personality and drive to succeed.

“We believe that AI shouldn’t just be for big companies and that everyone should have access to the benefits of AI regardless of their location or background,” said Don Horan, CEO of Netra AI.

Conclusion

Focusing on "AI for All," Netra AI aims to bring AI to be small and medium-sized businesses at an unbeatable price of just $1 per day for their out-of-the-box models. CEO Don Horan is focused on creating opportunities for all businesses to use AI, regardless of size or location.

With a security and edge computing design unmatched by other RPA companies, Netra AI can be deployed in rural communities and developing countries with limited broadband access.

For further information or inquiries, Netra AI can be reached via the information below.

Media Contact

Netra AI

Don Horan

United States