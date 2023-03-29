Submit Release
Artemis Gold Announces Filing of Q4 2022 Financial Results

Trading Symbol: TSX-V: ARTG

VANCOUVER, BC, March 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Artemis Gold Inc. ARTG ("Artemis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has filed its annual financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022. The Company's consolidated financial statements, management discussion and analysis and annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2022 are available for review on the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company's website (www.artemisgoldinc.com).

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

ARTEMIS GOLD INC.
On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Steven Dean"

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Artemis Gold Inc.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/28/c8806.html

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

