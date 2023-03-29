TerminusCode launches GoFundMe campaign to create private AI software for advanced home automation

TerminusCode, an innovative technology company based in Italy, has launched a GoFundMe campaign to create private AI software that will offer the ability to manage IoT systems such as homes, offices, laboratories and factories with a focus on privacy and security among other multiple functions. The company is seeking grants to cover the cost of expensive servers and to hire professionals to complete the system.

In today's digital landscape, individuals and organizations face numerous challenges when it comes to protecting their privacy online. TerminusCode recognizes the growing demand for greater transparency and control over personal data and is dedicated to helping customers safeguard their sensitive information. The company's focus on Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Voice Assistant and Data Science can be leveraged to develop custom tools and applications that meet individual needs.

With the advent of the Internet of Things (IoT), many home offices, factories and laboratories are now equipped with a wide range of connected devices that can be controlled remotely. However, these devices often collect and share data without the user's explicit consent, creating potential vulnerabilities that could be exploited by hackers. Additionally, many of these devices are manufactured by companies that prioritize functionality over privacy, exposing users to the risk of data breaches and other security threats.

TerminusCode's private AI software aims to address these issues by providing advanced home automation that is highly customizable and prioritizes privacy and security. Leveraging the latest advances in artificial intelligence, machine learning and data science, TerminusCode can develop tools and applications that allow users to have greater control over their personal data, including secure data storage and management , encryption and real-time threat detection.

To further support their efforts, TerminusCode has launched a GoFundMe campaign to build the private AI software. The company is seeking grants to cover the cost of expensive servers and to hire professionals to complete the system. By contributing to the campaign, donors will have the opportunity to play a key role in advancing the future of advanced home automation.

In return, TerminusCode will provide a number of benefits to their supporters, including listing them as donors on their website and giving them access to a beta version of the software. This will allow donors to see firsthand the potential of TerminusCode's technology, as well as provide feedback and suggestions for future development.

TerminusCode's private AI software has the potential to revolutionize the way we interact with our homes and the connected devices within them. By prioritizing privacy and security, the software can provide a safe and secure environment for users to control their devices and manage their data. Additionally, the highly customizable nature of the software means that users can tailor their home automation experience to suit their individual needs and preferences.

TerminusCode is committed to building a first-class product that is both highly effective and user-friendly. The team at TerminusCode comprises highly skilled and passionate technology enthusiasts and professionals who have a vision to create innovative solutions that are both practical and effective. The company's focus on innovation can help clients stay ahead of the curve and remain competitive in their respective industries.

Donors and contributors can play a crucial role in helping TerminusCode overcome the challenges of building the private AI software. By contributing funds, they can help cover the costs of expensive servers and hiring professionals to complete the system. This would allow the company to focus on developing the software without being hindered by financial constraints. Additionally, donors and contributors can spread the word about the project and attract more support from others who may be interested in contributing.

Overall, TerminusCode's private AI software has the potential to positively impact the lives of individuals and families across the world, providing them with a safe and secure environment in which to control their devices and manage their data. To learn more about TerminusCode visit www.terminuscode.com

