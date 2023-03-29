Métis Nation of Alberta applauds 2023 Federal Budget and express inclusion of Métis self-government

EDMONTON, AB, March 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Métis Nation of Alberta applauded the 2023 Federal budget, including the express recognition of the advancement of self-determination and self-government with Métis.

The Budget included a specific section for Advancing Self-Determination of Métis Communities, and repeated Canada's commitment "to conclude self-government treaties" with Métis governments, including the Métis Nation of Alberta. Specifically, the 2023 Budget included the following:

"The federal government is proud of the significant progress being made towards renewed government-to-government relationships with Métis communities, based on the recognition of rights, respect, co-operation, and partnership.

In February 2023, the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations signed updated Self-Government Recognition and Implementation Agreements with the Métis Nation of Alberta, the Métis Nation–Saskatchewan, and the Métis Nation of Ontario. These historic agreements came after more than a century of Métis ancestors fighting for recognition. These agreements, in addition to an agreement signed with the Manitoba Métis Federation in July 2021, formally recognize each Métis partner as the representative government of the Métis Nation in their respective provinces, with jurisdiction over core governance and other internal matters.

The government will continue its collaborative work with these governments to conclude self-government treaties, guiding implementation of their unique visions for Métis self-determination."

In February 2023, the MNA and Canada signed a Métis Self-Government Recognition and Implementation Agreement that builds on a self-government agreement previously signed in 2019. Upon signing the 2023 Agreement, Canada officially recognized that the MNA is the Indigenous government representing its citizens and communities within Alberta.

The Agreement recognized that the MNA, as a Métis government, has jurisdiction over its internal and core governance matters such as citizenship, elections, and administration matters. The jurisdiction recognized in the Agreement touches upon core governance issues that are viewed as key facets of the Indigenous right to self-determination and self-government. The Agreement also recognized that the MNA is an Indigenous governing body for the purposes of An Act respecting First Nations, Inuit and Métis children, youth and families.

In keeping with the longstanding goal of the MNA for recognition of their unique identity, culture, and governance on a nation-to-nation, government-to-government basis, the Agreement commits the parties to ongoing negotiations towards a core self-government treaty within the next two years. Federal implementation legislation will be introduced as soon as possible and is a priority for the parties.

Quotes

"With the recent ratification of our Otipemisiwak Métis Government Constitution and the formal recognition of our Métis government by Canada, we now have a clear pathway to finally put into place an enduring nation-to-nation, government-to-government relationship with the federal Crown through a modern-day treaty. We appreciate that the Government of Canada continues to uphold its commitment to advancing Métis self-determination by including this important recognition of the Métis Nation of Alberta in the Federal Budget. We look forward to the introduction of implementation legislation."

Audrey Poitras

President of the Métis Nation of Alberta

