PHI LAWSUIT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notify Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Involving PLDT Inc.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2023) - The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced in the on behalf of investors who purchased PLDT Inc. ("PLDT") PHI between January 1, 2019 and December 19, 2022.

Allegations against PHI include that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were capital spending budget overruns; (2) defendants failed to address weaknesses that allowed such budget overruns; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in PLDT you have until April 7, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

