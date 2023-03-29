MATCH SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Match Group, Inc. - MTCH

/EIN News/ -- NEW ORLEANS, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until May 5, 2023 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Match Group, Inc. (NasdaqGS: MTCH), if they purchased the Company’s shares between November 3, 2021 through January 31, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware.



Match investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-mtch-2/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

Match and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On January 31, 2023, the Company reported disappointing financial results for 2022, including total revenue growth of only 7% YOY, well below its target range in the mid- to high-teens, due to “weaker-than-expected product execution at Tinder [the Company’s largest brand that accounts for more than half of its revenue], the effects of which became more pronounced as the year progressed.”

On this news, shares of Match fell $2.71 per share, or 5%, from a close of $54.12 per share on January 31, 2023, to close at $51.41 per share on February 1, 2023.

The case is Bardaji v. Match Group, Inc., et al., No. 23-cv-00245.

