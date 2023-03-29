Germany Cell and Gene Therapy Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028: Sector to Reach $3.44 Billion by 2028 at a 40% CAGR

There were 2,498 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,424 in the last 365 days.
DUBLIN, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Germany Cell and Gene Therapy Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report offers market size & forecast data for cell & gene therapy market in Germany. The report covers commercial cell & gene therapy products, such as conventional cell therapies, CAR-T cell therapies, gene therapies, cell-based immunotherapies, and oncolytic virus therapies. Cell therapies sourced from mesenchymal stem cells, cell-based immune modulation therapies, and cell/tissue-based products derived from patients' blood are also covered in the report.
Tissue-engineered products and tissue grafts/scaffolds with synthetic mechanical structures are excluded from the scope of the report. This report provides a comprehensive and current market scenario of the Germany cell & gene therapy market, including the Germany cell & gene therapy market size, anticipated market forecast, relevant market segmentations, and industry trends.
The study considers a detailed scenario of the present cell and gene therapy market and its market dynamics for 2023-2028 in Germany. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent players operating in the market.
MARKET DEFINITION
Cell and gene therapies are part of advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs). ATMPs are medicines that are developed based on genes, tissues and cells. The introduction of many novel ATMPs in recent years, especially cell and gene therapies changed the treatment dynamics of many complex and challenging diseases like cancer and genetic disorders. Government, as well as industrial and academic financing and collaboration among small and large biopharmaceutical companies, offer significant growth to the market in the coming years.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
REPORT HIGHLIGHTS
PRODUCT SEGMENTATION & FORECAST
MARKET STRUCTURE
PRICING & REIMBURSEMENT SCENARIO
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7twlj9
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpgView original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/germany-cell-and-gene-therapy-market---focused-insights-2023-2028-sector-to-reach-3-44-billion-by-2028-at-a-40-cagr-301784069.html
SOURCE Research and Markets