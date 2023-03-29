Submit Release
Stonegate Capital Partners Initiates Coverage on Civeo Corporation (CVEO)

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2023) - Civeo Corporation CVEO: Stonegate Capital Partners initiates their coverage on Civeo Corporation. The full report can be accessed by clicking on the following link: https://stonegateinc.com/reports/CVEO_Initiation.pdf.

Key Takeaways:

  • Significant Free Cash Flow Generation
  • Returning Capital to Shareholders
  • Camp Demobilization

About Stonegate Capital Partners
Stonegate Capital Partners is a Dallas-based corporate advisory firm dedicated to serving the specialized needs of small-cap public companies. Since our inception, our mission has been to find innovative, undervalued public companies for our network of leading institutional investors who seek high-quality investment opportunities.

Contacts:

Stonegate Capital Partners
(214) 987-4121
info@stonegateinc.com

Source: Stonegate, Inc.

