New Luxury Watch Brand Launching in June

AUSTRALIA, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Belmont Collection, a new and innovative luxury watch brand, is proud to announce the launch of its Kickstarter campaign on June 1st, offering two exceptional timepieces - the Genesis and Vanquish - to the discerning modern consumer. The Belmont Collection combines unparalleled craftsmanship with the finest Japanese movements and components to create timeless, sophisticated, and versatile watches that are perfect for every occasion.

The Vanquish model exemplifies the Belmont Collection's dedication to quality and style. This luxurious timepiece is crafted from the finest Japanese movement and components, ensuring its durability and reliability. With a 40mm case size, the Vanquish's sleek design makes it an ideal choice for daily wear and special occasions alike. The watch also features a quick-release strap made from high-quality stainless steel, allowing wearers to effortlessly switch up their look to match any outfit or event.

Similarly, the Genesis watch offers a unique blend of luxury and practicality. Like the Vanquish, the Genesis is designed with the finest Japanese movement and components, providing unbeatable precision and durability. Its 40mm case size and sophisticated design make it an excellent choice for both daily wear and special occasions. The Genesis also includes a quick-release strap made from high-quality genuine leather, enabling wearers to easily change their look to match their outfit or the occasion.

The Kickstarter campaign, launching on June 1st, will provide early supporters with exclusive access to special pricing and limited edition rewards. Backers can choose from a range of pledge levels to suit their preferences, with the opportunity to secure one or both of the debut Belmont Collection watches at a significantly reduced price.

The Belmont Collection was founded with the goal of offering consumers high-quality, luxurious timepieces at an accessible price point. By cutting out the middleman and selling directly to customers through the Kickstarter campaign, the brand is able to pass on significant savings without compromising on the quality and craftsmanship that define the Belmont Collection.

Don't miss out on your chance to be among the first to own a piece of the Belmont Collection. Mark your calendars for June 1st and visit the Kickstarter campaign to secure your Genesis or Vanquish watch at an exclusive, early-bird price. Join the Belmont Collection community and become a part of the next generation of luxury watch enthusiasts.

For more information about the Belmont Collection and to stay up-to-date on the Kickstarter launch, visit the website at www.belmontcollection.com, and follow the brand on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news and updates.