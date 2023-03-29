Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,488 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,420 in the last 365 days.

Honolulu District Courthouse Will Be Open on Wednesday

Posted on Mar 28, 2023 in News & Reports, Press Releases

Image of Honolulu District Courthouse.HONOLULU — Power has been restored at Kauikeaouli Hale (Honolulu District Courthouse) and the facility will be open tomorrow, Wednesday, March 28.

Power went out about 9:30 this morning and was restored at 1:30 p.m.

Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald issued an order extending time to file items or to conduct hearings required to be held today. The order can be read here.

 

For more information, contact the Communications and Community Relations Office at 808-539-4909 or via email at pao@courts.hawaii.gov.

Subscribe to the Hawai'i State Judiciary mailing list for email notification of press releases and other announcements.

You just read:

Honolulu District Courthouse Will Be Open on Wednesday

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more