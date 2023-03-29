Honolulu District Courthouse Will Be Open on Wednesday

HONOLULU — Power has been restored at Kauikeaouli Hale (Honolulu District Courthouse) and the facility will be open tomorrow, Wednesday, March 28.

Power went out about 9:30 this morning and was restored at 1:30 p.m.

Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald issued an order extending time to file items or to conduct hearings required to be held today. The order can be read here.