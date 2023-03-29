Honolulu District Courthouse Will Be Open on Wednesday

There were 2,488 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,420 in the last 365 days.
HONOLULU — Power has been restored at Kauikeaouli Hale (Honolulu District Courthouse) and the facility will be open tomorrow, Wednesday, March 28.
Power went out about 9:30 this morning and was restored at 1:30 p.m.
Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald issued an order extending time to file items or to conduct hearings required to be held today. The order can be read here.
For more information, contact the Communications and Community Relations Office at 808-539-4909 or via email at pao@courts.hawaii.gov.
