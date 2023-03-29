Container Orchestration Market Expected to Reach USD 1,382.1 million by 2026 | CAGR of 17.2%

Container Orchestration Market

The rise in the adoption of cloud computing technology & IoT is anticipated to boost the adoption of the application container orchestration technology.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An increase in the adoption of application container technology, a surge in the implementation of micro-services, and a rise in the popularity of open-source container orchestration platforms fuel the growth of the global container orchestration market.

On the other hand, inadequate cloud architect skills required for operating the container orchestration tools curb the growth. However, the use of container orchestration for IoT devices and an increase in investment in application container technology are anticipated to pave the way for several opportunities in the near future.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global container orchestration market was pegged at $332.7 million in 2018 and is anticipated to hit $1.38 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 17.2% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides an all-inclusive analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and changing market trends.

By component, the platform segment held nearly three-fourths of the total market revenue in 2018 and is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. At the same time, the services segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 21.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on organization size, the large enterprises' segment accounted for more than two-thirds of the total market share in 2018 and is expected to maintain the lion’s share by the end of 2026. Simultaneously, the SMEs segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 21.0% throughout the forecast period.

Based on geography, North America generated the highest share in 2018, holding more than two-fifths of the global market. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 22.2% till 2026. The other two regions analyzed in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global container orchestration market report includes:

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Rancher

• SUSE

• D2iQ Inc.

• Google LLC

• Amazon Web Services Inc.

• Microsoft Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• Red Hat Inc.

• Docker Inc.

These market players have taken recourse to numerous strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to elevate their status in the industry.

