YBhg. Tan Sri Datuk Seri Panglima Dr. Lee Lam Thye has been awarded "The Most Outstanding Social Activist" by the prestigious award "Lang International Corporate Titan Awards (LICTA 2019)" for his immense contributions to the community and the country. The award was presented by the Minister of Rural Development, YB Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun, along with the LICTA Selection Committee Chairman, YBhg Dato Lee Chee Weng, and the Deputy Director General of Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA), YBhg Dato Zulfikri Osman.

YBhg. Tan Sri Datuk Seri Panglima Dr. Lee Lam Thye has been promoting social welfare, education, and community development for over four decades. His advocacy for underprivileged and marginalized communities has earned him numerous accolades and recognitions, establishing him as a prominent figure in Malaysian social activism.

In response to the esteemed LICTA Award, YBhg. Tan Sri Datuk Seri Panglima Dr. Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye expressed his heartfelt appreciation, stating, "I am deeply honored and humbled to receive this distinguished recognition from LICTA. I firmly believe that this prestigious award highlights the crucial importance of social activism and the urgent need for social transformation within our society. I hope this notable honor will serve as a beacon of inspiration, motivating individuals from all walks of life to support this noble cause and contribute to positive change within their communities."

LICTA is renowned for its unwavering commitment to honoring outstanding individuals and companies in Malaysia. The selection process is rigorous and transparent, with all winners undergoing a comprehensive audit. Past notable guest of honour include esteemed figures such as Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad, YB Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun, and YB Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Yusof.

YBhg. Datuk Abang Sallehuddin Abg. Shokeran, the Secretariat Chairman, applauded the awardee, commenting, "Our dedication is to foster long-term value creation for achieving sustainable business growth. YBhg. Tan Sri Datuk Seri Panglima Dr. Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye's embodiment of these values has significantly impacted our society. We are proud to acknowledge his achievements through this esteemed award."

YBhg. Dato' Lee Chee Weng, the Selection Committee Chairman of LICTA, maintained that the LICTA Award is not merely an award but also a stringent process of corporate certification. He emphasized the necessity of upholding high standards and promoting excellence when recognizing individuals and companies that have positively influenced their communities.

The Lang International Corporate Titan Awards marks the recognition in the respect of being "Outstanding, Genuine and Trustworthy". These awards are co-organized by the Malaysian Ministry of Education and SAHABAT SMI Group of Advisory Companies. A reputable and prominent business funding and business Advisory establishment.

In conclusion, we hope that YBhg. Tan Sri Datuk Seri Panglima Lee Lam Thye's accomplishment will inspire a sense of social activism in others to create a positive impact in their communities. We encourage all individuals and corporations to participate in LICTA and showcase their excellence and commitment to sustainability. For more information about LICTA, please visit https://langawards.com/en/business-award-malaysia/.

Media Contact

SOARITS PR SDN. BHD.

Isabella

Malaysia