The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Trinseo PLC (TSE) on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Trinseo PLC ("Trinseo" or the "Company") TSE on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 27, 2023, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Trinseo's chemical plant in Bristol, Pennsylvania, which caused a toxic spill that threatened Philadelphia's drinking water, has "a long history of mishaps – including at least four recent contamination incidents."

On this news, Trinseo's stock price fell $1.09, or 5.3%, to close at $19.62 per share on March 27, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Trinseo securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

