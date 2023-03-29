FameEX Perpetual Futures: Unlock Benefits and High Yields in Market Opportunities

Cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, have recently experienced a remarkable surge in price, which is attributed to the panic of bank collapse and return to monetary policy. On March 19th, Bitcoin hit a new high for the year, primarily driven by an influx of spot buying from new market participants. As a result, investors and traders have regained confidence in using leverage through futures to capitalize on the current bullish trend and achieve substantial gains. FameEX, a global secure crypto exchange, has become one of the top derivatives exchanges since entering the derivatives trading market. This achievement could further solidify its position as a game-changer in the cryptocurrency industry.

Benefits in FameEX USDT Perpetual Futures

Perpetual futures trading provides high leverage and eliminates the need for frequent position adjustments. Perpetual futures, with no expiration date, are appealing to traders who seek to hedge against market volatility by tying them to the current market values of the assets they represent. FameEX Perpetual Futures is a type of cryptocurrency futures contract that offers traders benefits such as leverage, hedging risks, 24/7 trading, lower fees, and price discovery. Traders can open larger positions than their available capital through leverage, while hedging enables them to manage risk by taking a short position on FameEX Perpetual Futures. The market is open 24/7, and the associated fees are generally lower than those for trading the underlying cryptocurrency. Ultimately, FameEX Perpetual Futures provides a more precise and transparent price discovery mechanism for the underlying cryptocurrency.

FameEX Trader Achieves +452% Yield in Perpetual Futures

FameEX trader achieved an astounding yield of +452% within three months of trading perpetual futures, while Bitcoin was hovering around the 16,500 support level. As a skilled and knowledgeable trader, FameEX trader encourages others to try their hand at perpetual futures trading, even if they have limited experience. Making educated predictions about market direction and taking actions highlight the potential for high yields and significant profits in these derivatives.

Free Trial Fund from Sign-up Campaign

FameEX has announced a prize pool of 1000 USDT for new registrants who fulfill specific requirements. These requirements include signing up on the platform, depositing a minimum of 10 USDT, achieving trading volume at least 50 USDT, and inviting friends to join. The prize pool includes various tasks and provides an opportunity for lucky draws with different rewards. Additionally, FameEX is offering free trial fund on different events that users can employ to experiment with derivatives trading for a duration spanning from 72 hours to 15 days. This facilitates the ability of traders to explore diverse strategies over the short or long term and allows for the withdrawal of any profits, thereby distinguishing it from other cryptocurrency exchanges. FameEX encourages all eligible participants to complete the necessary tasks and seize this exciting opportunity.

FameEX has strengthened its position in the crypto derivatives market due to a surge in prices, which has enabled it to dominate a significant share of 24H trading volume to $384,659,955 USD. The forthcoming introduction of diverse derivative products and features in early April will facilitate the enhanced identification of opportunities and enable the exploitation of high volatility to a greater extent.

About FameEX

Launched in 2020. FameEX is a global cryptocurrency exchange that currently provides fiat-crypto, crypto-crypto, grid trading, futures, options, margin, spot and a hugely popular referral and affiliate program. With more than 300,000 users across 50 countries and regions. FameEX provides a secure, stable and efficient 24/7 trading platform.

Currently, FameEX is undergoing rapid expansion of the user base and is a reliable crypto exchange broker which operates under a policy of transparency and fairness. Moreover, the trading platform offers a high level of sophistication, with plenty of engaging trade choices to help traders accomplish their goals.

In addition, FameEX keeps pushing the boundaries of the crypto exchange industry, exploring frontier growth opportunities and strengthening core competencies, expanding into adjacent product offerings and developing innovative business models that lead the way in bringing Web3 solutions into the crypto ecosystem including recruiting more Web3 developers and researchers to enrich the Web3 product that will support those visionary traders.

