Top Performances from Tonight’s Episode of Canada’s Got Talent on Citytv, Now Available to Share

Key moments from tonight’s episode include:

MAGIC BEN (Whitehorse, YT)'s sleight-of-hand magic tricks frightened Kardinal, had Lilly's heart racing, and got an absolute yes from the judges

Singer EVANGEL OMARI BESONG (Edmonton, AB)'s heartwarming cover of "Wonder" by Shawn Mendes brought the crowd to their feet and impressed Shawn Mendes himself

From busking on the streets of Niagara Falls to auditioning on the #CGT stage within minutes, Howie described MEAVE (Niagara Falls, ON)'s talent as a "buried treasure."

Singers KENTON & LISE (Toronto, ON) performed an educational original track about the Permian period, which had Howie scratching his head

MR. CUDDLES THE EVIL OCTOPUS (Gibsons, BC) had the judges in stitches during his attempt to take over the world

Trish hit the Golden Buzzer for CONVERSION (Trois-Rivières, QC), who performed a powerful dance routine to their coach Vincent's son's ultrasound

CHRISTIAN MASCIA – Magic Act

Stoney Creek, ON

XPECTACULO – Circus Act

Scarborough, ON

DEAN GUNNARSON – Stunt

Onanole, MB

MAGIC BEN – Magic Act

Whitehorse, YT

EVANGEL OMARI BESONG – Singer/Musician

Edmonton, AB

MEAVE – Singer/Musician

Niagara Falls, ON

CAPTAIN FINN & THE SALTY SEA DOGS – Vocal Groups

London, ON

KENTON & LISE – Vocal Groups

Toronto, ON

MR. CUDDLES THE EVIL OCTOPUS – Novelty Act

Gibsons, BC

CONVERSION – Dance Act

Trois-Rivières, QC

**COMING UP**

A Sneak Peek at Next Week’s Contestants (Tuesday, April 4)

XPOGO STUNT TEAM – Xtreme Sports

Orillia, ON

ALEXANDRA CÔTÉ – Animal Act

Thetford Mines, QC

SIMA SAXENA – Singer/Musician

Victoria, BC

A3 RYDERZ – Dance Act

Vancouver, BC

ABEBE ERIGETE – Circus Act

Toronto, ON

WILL STELFOX – Magic Act

Vancouver, BC

THE TREVOR SHOW – Vocal Groups

Toronto, ON

AMIR BRANDON – Singer/Musician

Toronto, ON

KONAH RAYNES – Singer/Musician

Ottawa, ON

ANICA – Singer/Musician

Grand-Barachois, NB

TAP DANCE CANADA – Dance Act

Ontario

MVP DANCE – Dance Act

Toronto, ON

COOL GIRAFFES – Dance Act

Edmonton, AB

Canada’s Got Talent is produced by McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc. and Fremantle, in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media based on the Got Talent format owned by Fremantle and SYCO Entertainment.

