Henfield Storage Providing Storage Services In London

Wimbledon, London based Henfield Storage is helping their community choose the right storage facilities when moving overseas to London. Henfield Storage is itself a family-owned self storage company that operates as part of a successful business group that has been running for over 40 years. Anyone can get in touch to utilize the company’s London storage solutions.

Ben Sutton Jones from Henfield Storage says, “Moving overseas can be a daunting task already, but when you add the complication of choosing the right storage company to keep your belongings safe and secure during the transition, it can become downright annoying. With so many options available, it can be difficult to know which company to trust. However, Henfield Storage offers multiple options for storage, making them the ideal choice for anyone moving overseas to London.”

Henfield Storage offers multiple storage options, including short-term and long-term storage as well as the ability to access belongings whenever they are needed. This level of flexibility can be vital for anyone moving overseas, as it allows them to store their belongings for as long as they need without worrying about the conditions in which they are being stored.

Similarly, there is also a concern of security — everyone wants to ensure that their belongings are kept safe and secure while they are in storage. To this end, Henfield Storage has invested heavily in their own security measures (and therefore their customers’ peace of mind) and now has multiple measures in place.

For instance, all of Henfield Storage's facilities are monitored by 24-hour CCTV. Each site also has motion-sensitive lighting and intruder alarms linked to monitoring stations and the police. In addition, access to units is strictly controlled, and only the customer has the key to the unit. This level of tight security can provide anyone moving overseas the complete reassurance hat their belongings are safe and secure while in storage.

Another concern when considering storage facilities is the cost of storage. Moving overseas can be expensive enough as it is, and whether it is long- or short-term storage, expensive storage facilities can greatly inflate a budget. Henfield Storage offers competitive pricing for their options, but the company also takes a few more measures to make storage more affordable for their customers. To begin with, they offer free collection, extra discounts when prepaying, and a price match guarantee. This commitment to affordability makes Henfield Storage a great choice for anyone looking to save money on their storage needs while still ensuring that their belongings are kept safe and secure. Learn more here: Brighton Storage.

Henfield Storage has been in the storage business for nearly two decades, building a reputation for reliability and trustworthiness during this time. They have multiple facilities throughout the UK and have served thousands of customers, making their name synonymous with reliability.

The company’s online profiles are filled with glowing praise from their customers as well. Grace McColm writes in her review, “Such an impressive service. My first contact with the company was at 9am today, and my furniture has already been collected and stored safely. Clear communication, friendly, reasonable pricing, and good advice given to someone who is very impractical (me). They made the experience seamless! I highly recommend it!”

In another review, Hannah Parker Webb says, “I had a storage unit with Henfield Southwark for almost seven years. From beginning to end, from when I booked the unit to when the guys came and picked up my contents in their van, to the annual conversations I’ve had with them about renewing my unit, the process was completely seamless. Peter and his team have always been extremely responsive with my phone calls and emails being overly helpful and aware of the time difference when I was in Asia and keeping me informed of any hours or policy changes. Cannot recommend them enough, and I would definitely use them again. Thanks, guys!”

Anyone who wishes to learn more about Henfield Storage and their services can visit the company’s website for more information (or visit their offices at 61 Windsor Avenue, Wimbledon, London, SW19 2RR). Ben Sutton Jones encourages interested parties to get in touch with him directly for more information via email or phone. The team can also be reached via the Henfield Storage Facebook page.

