wataboku "ZANZO" / displayed for 9days in Shibuya, Tokyo

Wataboku, a digital artist who is drawing global attention, will hold an exhibition and sale of his works at 9DAYS GALLERY (Shibuya MODI).
SHIBUYA, TOKYO, JAPAN, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- At this exhibition, there will be a total of six works to be displayed and sold. All are 1/1 works, ranging in size from P10 to P40.
All works will be sold by lottery, and we will accept entries from abroad. (International shipping is available).
Some goods such as postcards and posters will also be available for sale on the official 9DAYS GALLERY website and at the store during the exhibition period.
Comment from wataboku
This time, I reconstructed some of my unpublished past artworks and present them as new artworks. For the first time in five years, I created a work using SAI's partner, NAM. I hope you will be able to see it at the gallery.
Wataboku profile
Digital artist. He creates works using his original icon SAI, a young girl in school uniform to continually expand his fan base around the world by showcasing his works on social media. In 2016, he released his first art book "KAN 0.5" from Pony Canyon. Since then, he has held solo exhibitions in several cities overseas, mainly in Asia, in addition to exhibitions in various locations in Japan. In recent years, he has expanded his activities as a contemporary artist. His most notable works include a collaboration with yohji yamamoto for the 2022 S/S collection, music video for Ryokuoushoku Shakai’s “Mela!”, cover art for the novel "12 Suicidal Teens" (written by Tow Ubukata, published by Bunshun Bunko).
9DAYS GALLERY is a unique art destination located in Shibuya, which opened its doors in November 2022. The gallery's focus is on entertaining art and offers visitors the opportunity to enjoy a diverse range of artworks throughout the year. In addition to showcasing famous artists, 9DAYS GALLERY is dedicated to discovering and promoting the next generation of artists. During the exhibitions, the gallery also hosts events with the artists in attendance, providing visitors with a chance to engage with the creative process. The gallery store offers a variety of light goods, including postcards, for purchase.
Contact
Michael Okada
Carton Tokyo Inc.
+81334619810 ext.
9dg@cartontk.jp