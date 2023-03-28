Henderson Police Station under renovation

Henderson Police Station (HPS) of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) under renovation after a ground-breaking ceremony took place on 16 March 2023.

Members of the Australian Defence Force (ADF), New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF), Australian Federal Police (AFP) and RSIPF were present for the start of what will be an exciting road ahead with the upgrade of the station.

During the ceremony, RSIPF Assistant Commissioner (AC), Simpson Pogeava spoke of his gratitude towards the ADF, NZDF and AFP for their continuing support and assistance towards the RSIPF.

AC Pogeava mentioned how cooperation from Australia and New Zealand reminded him of the days of the Regional Assistance Mission to Solomon Islands when members of both countries came to the Solomon Islands to help restore law and order and assist with the development and growth of the government following five years of internal tensions and conflict.

Over the last few years the HPS had fallen into disrepair. Its facilities were lacking and the general look of the building had become dated.

Now, with the first steps taken post, the ground-breaking ceremony and renovations can commence to improve the layout, design and overall look of the building in the coming months for the benefit of the RSIPF and community as a whole.

Although the renovation has been happening at the police station, the public will be still accessing the police services at the Henderson police station.

Provincial Police Commander Chief Superintendent Rodney Kuma speaks to members of the ADF, NZDF, AFP and RSIPF during the ground breaking

ADF member Captain Kathryn Mcdermid delivers a speech to those present during the Ground breaking Ceremony of Henderson Police Station.

RSIPF Assistant Commissioner (AC) Simpson Pogeava breaks ground commencing the works for Henderson Police Station.

ADF member Captain Kathryn Mcdermid breaks ground commencing the works for Henderson Police Station.

ADF member Captain Joshua Granter discusses future works of Henderson Police Station with AFP member Superintendent Matt Lyddiard and RSIPF AC Simpson Pogeava.

NZDF member Warrant Officer Class 2 Lawrence Colvin with Operation Manager Guadalcanal Police Superintendent Edwin Sevoa and Provincial Police Commander Chief Superintendent Rodney Kuma pose for a photo during the ground breaking

ADF Padre Commander Darren Hindle with RSIPF Chaplin Melden during the ceremony

End//