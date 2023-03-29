There were 2,550 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,726 in the last 365 days.
Meet the exceptional students who won the Bruce K. Lee Scholarship
Media Relations, Bruce K. Lee
March 29, 2023, 06:45 GMT
Celebrating the Resilience and Perseverance of the Bruce K. Lee Scholarship Winners
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bruce K. Lee Scholarship committee has selected three deserving recipients for the 2022 scholarship. Elton M. from the University of Arizona, Danielle M. from the University of Virginia School of Medicine, and Boluwasefe A. from Texas A&M University were chosen from a pool of applicants who answered the question, "Please explain a personal hardship or catastrophic life event that you have experienced. How did you manage to overcome this obstacle? What did you learn and how did you grow from it?"
Elton M. shared in his essay how the passing of his father affected his life and how he was able to overcome this hardship by becoming mentally stronger and more appreciative of his family. He also showed his tenacity in achieving his academic goals, despite the challenges of online learning.
Danielle M. shared her experiences as a military child and the challenges she faced with constantly relocating, but how it also taught her to adapt and function efficiently under pressure. She hopes to pursue a career in Emergency Medicine and become an ER Director who mentors residents and medical students while being involved in policy decisions.
Boluwasefe A. shared how her bi-lingual household was labeled the cause of her speech impediment by the education system, and how her speech therapy slowly chipped away at her culture. However, she found her voice and became proud of her Nigerian identity over time.
The Bruce K. Lee Scholarship was created to help students in their college careers, as college has become increasingly expensive and necessary. Eligible applicants were high school students graduating this calendar year and have been accepted into a college, university, trade school, or design school, or currently enrolled in a college, university, trade school, or design school. The scholarship committee received a large pool of applications and selected 10 winners who each received $1000 for a total of $10,000 towards higher education.
More winners have been selected for the Bruce K. Lee Scholarship, and they will soon receive their awards. The committee has carefully reviewed all the applications and selected additional recipients who have demonstrated exceptional strength and resilience in the face of personal hardship. The Bruce K. Lee Scholarship aims to help students achieve their academic goals and overcome financial barriers that can hinder their success. The selected winners will receive $1000 each, which will be distributed in the coming months. Congratulations to all the winners, and we wish them all the best in their academic pursuits.
A few of the recent winners shared their gratitude for the scholarship. "I’m very thankful to have received the Bruce K. Lee Scholarship. Every dollar given to me is a step towards graduating debt-free whether it would fund a meal plan or books for a couple of semesters. Thank you for helping me reach my goal!" said Boluwasefe A. while Elton M. expressed his appreciation by saying, "Thank you to the Bruce K. Lee Scholarship for helping me with funding for the cost of college. This will help reduce the financial weight of college on my family and able me to achieve a successful career."
About Bruce Keebeck Lee
Bruce K. Lee, the Founder and CEO of Keebeck Wealth Management, has a passion for sharing his robust and broad industry experience in the areas of portfolio management, estate planning, and tax strategies. Keebeck Wealth Management provides unparalleled access to proprietary intellectual capital as well as personal and corporate resources who can offer invaluable information and opportunities for its clients. With over 200 years of investment management and financial planning experience from its team of seasoned professionals, the firm currently has over $950 million in assets under management. Since 2007, Bruce K. Lee has been named to a number of prestigious financial industry lists highlighted by the Barron’s “Top 100” and “Top 1200″ Financial Advisors,” and his current status where he is recognized as a “Financial Times’ “Top 400 Financial Advisors” an honor he has held since 2014.
