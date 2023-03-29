St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #4, False Info to LEO, VCOR x 2, Habitual Offender,

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 23A4002325

TROOPER: Gabriel Schrauf

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 03/12/2023 at 2020 hours and 03/28/2023 at 1800 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 North Bound, MM 125.8 & the St. Johnsbury Barracks

VIOLATION: DUI #4, False Information to LEO, VCOR x 2, Habitual Offender, Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Jason Ward

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03/12/2023 at approximately 2020 hours, VSP St. Johnsbury Barracks patrolled Interstate – 91 NB near MM 125.8 in St. Johnsbury, Vermont. Troopers stopped a vehicle for several motor vehicle violations. Upon speaking with the operator Jason Ward, Troopers observed several signs of impairment on the operator. Ward provided a false identity and was screened, arrested for suspicion of DUI, processed at the St Johnsbury Barracks, under the name Richard Manning.

Further investigation revealed Manning was in fact Jason Ward of Williamstown, Vermont. Ward was located by Parole and Probation and arrived at the St. Johnsbury Barracks on his own accord. Ward was arrested and charged with DUI #4, False Information to LEO, VCOR x 2, Habitual Offender, and Criminal DLS. Ward was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia Criminal Court on 04/10/2023 at approximately 0800 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/10/2023 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia

MUG SHOT: Available

