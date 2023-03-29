St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #4, False Info to LEO, VCOR x 2, Habitual Offender,

There were 2,479 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,403 in the last 365 days.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4002325
TROOPER: Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 03/12/2023 at 2020 hours and 03/28/2023 at 1800 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 North Bound, MM 125.8 & the St. Johnsbury Barracks
VIOLATION: DUI #4, False Information to LEO, VCOR x 2, Habitual Offender, Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Jason Ward
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03/12/2023 at approximately 2020 hours, VSP St. Johnsbury Barracks patrolled Interstate – 91 NB near MM 125.8 in St. Johnsbury, Vermont. Troopers stopped a vehicle for several motor vehicle violations. Upon speaking with the operator Jason Ward, Troopers observed several signs of impairment on the operator. Ward provided a false identity and was screened, arrested for suspicion of DUI, processed at the St Johnsbury Barracks, under the name Richard Manning.
Further investigation revealed Manning was in fact Jason Ward of Williamstown, Vermont. Ward was located by Parole and Probation and arrived at the St. Johnsbury Barracks on his own accord. Ward was arrested and charged with DUI #4, False Information to LEO, VCOR x 2, Habitual Offender, and Criminal DLS. Ward was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia Criminal Court on 04/10/2023 at approximately 0800 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/10/2023 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia
MUG SHOT: Available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time