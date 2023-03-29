West Kentucky Rural Electrical Cooperative Approved for More Than $3.6 Million to Repair Electric Grid

FRANKFORT, Ky. – FEMA has approved more than $3.6 million in total funding to the Commonwealth to reimburse the West Kentucky Rural Electrical Cooperative (RECC) as a result of the Dec. 10-11, 2021, tornadoes.

FEMA approved $3,668,739 for power grid repairs conducted throughout the Co-operative’s service area between Dec. 10, 2021, and June 30, 2022. During this time, RECC provided crews, equipment and vehicles to assist with the repairs, and removed/replaced wood poles, transformers, conductor wire, insulators, guy wires, crossarms and associated hardware to restore the power distribution system back to its pre-disaster design, function, and capacity.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants to state, tribal, and local governments, and certain types of private nonprofit organizations including some houses of worship, so that communities can quickly respond to and recover from major disasters. This is a cost-sharing program, with a portion of eligible costs covered by the applicant. Because of the magnitude of storm damage, President Biden in January 2022 authorized a cost share adjustment to 90% federal funding for this project. A hazard mitigation proposal was included with this project to reduce the likelihood of similar damage from a future event. This proposal will increase the wind resistance and overall resilience of the power distribution system, the applicant reinforced specific poles with extra guy wires and anchors.

The federal share is paid directly to the Commonwealth to reimburse RECC for their incurred costs. FEMA obligates funding for these projects directly to the Commonwealth. It is the Commonwealth’s responsibility to ensure that the eligible sub-recipients receive these awards. Following the Commonwealth's review process and upon receipt of appropriate documentation, they will provide funds to the RECC on a reimbursable basis.

