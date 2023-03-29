FEMA Approves Three Disaster Clean-up Projects for Eastern Kentucky Schools Totaling more than $7 Million

FRANKFORT, Ky. – FEMA has approved more than $7 million in total Public Assistance funding to reimburse the Perry and Letcher County school systems for three disaster clean-up projects that resulted from the July 2022 floods.

During the incident period, severe storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides created an immediate threat to the health and safety of the public. As a result, Letcher County Public School District and the Perry County Board of Education became inundated with flood waters throughout their districts.

Letcher County

The first project provides $2,653,732 in federal funding to Letcher County Public School District. Between Aug. 3 and Aug. 26, 2022, the school district hired contract workers to perform post-disaster cleanup and restoration at five locations throughout the district: Fleming Neon Middle School, Letcher County Board of Education/Alternative School, Martha Jane Potter Elementary, West Whitesburg Elementary, and Whitesburg Middle School. This project was funded at a 100% federal cost share, meaning FEMA reimburses 100% of eligible costs.

The second project provides $2,846,535 in federal funding to Letcher County Public School District. Between Aug. 27 and Sept. 27, 2022, the school district hired contract workers to perform post-disaster cleanup and restoration at five locations throughout the district: Fleming Neon Middle School, Letcher County Board of Education/Alternative School, Martha Jane Potter Elementary, West Whitesburg Elementary, and Whitesburg Middle School. The federal share of 75% will be contributed by FEMA and the remaining non-federal share of 25% will be contributed by other sources.

Perry County

The third project provides $1,504,401 in federal funding to Perry County Board of Education for remediation efforts at Buckhorn School. The Board of Education utilized contract workers to provide flood remediation services to remove water and moisture, damaged contents and building materials, as well as mud and silt that had been deposited throughout the building. All surfaces were sanitized and treated with antimicrobial solution as a means of preventing mold growth and protecting the building from further damage. The federal share of 75% will be contributed by FEMA and the remaining non-federal share of 25% will be contributed by other sources.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants to Commonwealth and local governments, so that communities can quickly respond to and recover from major disasters.

The federal cost share is paid directly to the Commonwealth to disburse to the school systems that incurred costs. FEMA obligates funding for these projects directly to the Commonwealth. Following the Commonwealth's review process and upon receipt of appropriate documentation, they provide funds to the sub-recipients on a reimbursable basis.

For more information on Kentucky’s recovery from the storms and flooding, visit fema/disaster/4663. Follow FEMA on Twitter at FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4)/Twitter and at facebook.com/fema.