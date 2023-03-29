Cantata Offers The Freedom Of Maintenance-Free Independent Living In Brookfield

Cantata Independent Living recently underwent renovations in common areas including the lobby.

For individuals at least age 65, a carefree lifestyle option is available—Independent Senior Living at Cantata.

BROOKFIELD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- For Baby Boomers, owning a home was the American dream. And for many, that dream turned into a solid investment, especially after living in one place for decades and building up equity. Homeownership, however, also requires a great deal of work…from mowing the lawn and caring for landscaping to raking leaves and shoveling snow. Older houses also demand more upkeep as aging appliances and mechanicals need to be repaired and eventually replaced.

At some point in life—after their children have grown and moved out—many Baby Boomers realize they no longer need a big house and large yard and all the upkeep that comes along with it. For individuals at least age 65, a more carefree lifestyle option is available—Independent Living. In west suburban Brookfield, the only Independent Senior Living is at Cantata.

The term Independent Living encompasses a variety of residential housing opportunities designed for seniors. At Cantata, Independent Senior Living is an all-inclusive rental apartment where residents never have to worry about outdoor chores or indoor home repairs. That’s because everything from building and common area maintenance to in-unit appliance and mechanical upkeep is included in monthly rent. Housekeeping services are provided twice a month.

Each of Cantata’s 66 Independent Living apartments comes with a fully equipped kitchen, comfy living room, accessible bath, and either one or two bedrooms to meet the needs of individuals as well as couples. All utilities expect for phone service are included as is satellite TV and Wi-Fi. Having one monthly payment rather than managing multiple bills makes it easier for residents to budget their living expenses.

At Cantata, all Independent Senior Living residences are located in one secure building with front-desk support. The property also features restaurant-quality food in the dining room and meal plans are available for times when residents prefer to join friends and neighbors for lunch or dinner instead of cooking on their own. Cantata also offers on-campus amenities that include an activity room, fitness center, beauty salon, and barber shop.

Seniors at Cantata can—and do—live completely independently but they have the added bonus of socializing with others in the same stage of life. Since they’re spending no time on home improvement projects, Independent Senior Living residents have more free time to spend relaxing and doing things they enjoy. Activities are on the calendar every day. They include exercise classes and fitness check-ups, arts like creative writing and music memories, and games like tabletop bowling, bingo, Pokeno, puzzles, Scrabble, Bunco, Yahtzee, and more. Plus, clubs such as book, bridge and drama are offered so residents can participate in hobbies that pique their interest.

A full-time Independent Living Manager coordinates classes, lifelong learning programs and more to keep everyone engaged. For spiritual wellness, worship services and bible study are offered on site. Cantata’s Independent Living residents can have their own vehicles and are given a designated parking space, yet they don’t have to worry about driving because fun outings and trips to grocery stores are planned, too.

Outside, Cantata offers 10 wooded acres where Independent Senior Living residents can stroll through landscaped grounds and relax on benches as they go, or let stress fade away as they admire the natural surroundings. Cantata’s Senior Living campus is tucked between McCormick Woods and Brookfield Woods while adjacent to the community is Salt Creek and the Salt Creek Trail runs along the property’s perimeter.

Nowhere else in Brookfield will seniors find maintenance-free Independent Living apartments and such a wide range of amenities and activities on one campus. And now, to offer greater monthly payment flexibility, Cantata has unveiled its Best Life Savings Plan. It allows residents to customize their rent and meet their budget goals by adjusting their initial down payment. For more information on how the Best Life Savings Plan makes living at Cantata more affordable, call (708) 387-1030.

Cantata is located at 8700 W. 31st Street in Brookfield, next to the Brookfield Zoo. The community’s entrance is on the north side of 31st Street at McCormick Avenue. Guests are encouraged to visit and tour the newly renovated Independent Living building and apartments to experience the camaraderie of the neighborhood firsthand.

Schedule a tour at CantataSeniorLiving.org.