Governor Abbott Announces Frisco Designated Music Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, March 28 - March 28, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Frisco, having completed the multi-step certification process, has been designated a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community by the Texas Music Office (TMO). The Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation since introduced by TMO in 2016, seeks to foster music business-related economic development and job creation in Texas cities and communities.



“I congratulate the City of Frisco on earning the Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation,” said Governor Abbott. “Music is key to the Texas brand and is deeply rooted in the cultural traditions of our great state. Music Friendly Texas Communities certified by the Texas Music Office are serious about attracting and developing the local music industry to boost local job creation and economic growth. Together, we will continue to work alongside local leaders in Frisco and across every region to ensure our communities have the tools needed to grow and prosper.”



“This Music Friendly Texas Community certification, and the new committee formed because of it, allows us to showcase the continuous hard work our cultural arts organizations put in to developing Frisco’s sound,” said Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney. “It will also highlight unique ways we can champion Frisco artists, the live music industry, and our fantastic music venues.”



“Frisco City leadership and City Council consistently prioritize entertainment for our residents and the more 6 million tourists who visit the city each year,” said Visit Frisco Executive Director Marla Roe. “This Music Friendly Texas Community certification is the city’s commitment to developing our entertainment and music industry. Frisco has the unique ability to put our commitment into action next month by hosting the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards. Through this event and upcoming live music programs, Frisco will support local and traveling artist as they showcase their talents.”



TMO Community Relations & Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will present the Music Friendly Texas designation at the Frisco City Council meeting on Tuesday, April 4.



This certification event is free and open to the public.



Frisco Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony

Tuesday, April 4

6:30 PM

George A. Purefoy Municipal Center, City Council Chamber

6101 Frisco Square Blvd., Frisco, TX 75034



For more information, visit: facebook.com/events/1393874708053207/



Media inquiries may be directed to: Lisa Bethea, Director of Destination Services, Frisco, lisa@visitfrisco.com, 972.292.5255



Frisco becomes the 42nd Texas city to receive the official Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation, joining: Abilene, Alpine, Arlington, Austin, Bastrop, Brenham, Bryan, Conroe, Corsicana, Dallas, Denison, Denton, Dripping Springs, Edinburg, El Paso, Fort Worth, Granbury, Grand Prairie, Harker Heights, Houston, Lindale, Lubbock, Marshall, McAllen, McKinney, Nacogdoches, New Braunfels, Odessa, Port Aransas, Round Rock, Salado, San Angelo, San Antonio, San Marcos, Selma, Stephenville, Victoria, Vidor, Waco, Waxahachie, and Wimberley.



Learn more about the Music Friendly Texas program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities



The Texas Music Office (TMO) in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism is the only state music office in the nation. For more than 30 years, TMO has fostered the economic development of Texas music businesses, Texas musicians, and Texas communities. TMO operates an extensive network of certified Music Friendly Texas community partners across the state, serves as a clearinghouse for Texas music industry information, acts as a liaison between music businesses and government offices, publicizes significant industry developments, and attracts essential music industry to the Lone Star State. A vibrant Texas music industry supports local job creation while drawing visitors from around the globe, attracting a talented workforce across industries, and supporting business recruitment and expansion efforts throughout the state.