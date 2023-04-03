There were 2,433 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,381 in the last 365 days.
Daniel Alain Announces New Advisory Board Comprising Top Physicians and Researchers from Across the Globe
5WPR
April 03, 2023, 16:15 GMT
The Appointment of the Daniel Alain Advisory Board is a Critical Next Step in Continuing to Revolutionize the Hair Loss Category
NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Daniel Alain, an industry leader in solutions for hair loss and regrowth, is pleased to announce the formation of its first-ever Advisory Board. The board will be comprised of top physicians and researchers from around the world who will work closely with the company to advance its mission of providing effective hair loss solutions.
Leading the Advisory Board is the company's newly appointed Chief Medical Officer, Professor Andy Goren, who brings over 20 years of experience in the field of hair loss research and treatment. Professor Goren will be joined by a distinguished group of experts, including Dr. John Cole, Dr. Rachita Dhurat, Dr. Daniel Fonseca, Dr. Sergio Vañó-Galván, Dr. Jerry Shapiro, Dr. Rodney Sinclair, and Prof. Carlos Wambier.
“Our latest accomplishment, the formation of our inaugural Advisory Board, is a significant step forward for the company,” said CEO & Founder, Daniel Hafid. He continued, “With the expertise of this prestigious group of top physicians and researchers from varying backgrounds, we're confident that we can continue to develop groundbreaking solutions for hair loss and revolutionize the industry.”
The Advisory Board will work closely with Daniel Alain's research and development team to advance the company's product offerings and ensure that they remain at the forefront of the industry. The board will also play a critical role in guiding the company's clinical research programs and providing insight into the latest developments in hair loss.
"I am honored to lead this distinguished group of experts as we work together to advance hair loss research and treatment," said Professor Andy Goren. "With the support of our Advisory Board, Daniel Alain is well-positioned to continue its leadership in this important field."
New members of the Global Advisory Board named today:
•Dr. John Cole, MD is a leading hair restoration surgeon who pioneered follicular unit hair transplantation and microscopic dissection. He is also a strong proponent of follicular unit extraction (FUE) and a leader in regenerative medicine for hair loss.
•Prof. Rachita Dhurat, MD is a dermatology professor at LTM Medical College & LTMG Hospital, Sion Mumbai, with over 32 years of experience. She is known for her pioneering work in Microneedling, PRP, and dutasteride for hair stimulation and has received several awards and recognitions for her contributions to the field.
•Prof. Daniel Fonseca, MD is a Professor at Niltons Lins University in Brazil and specializes in Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology with additional expertise in managing Intensive Care Units and initiating programs that earned the prize of Best Hospital in Brazil 2021.
•Prof. Sergio Vañó-Galván, MD, PhD is a dermatologist, trichologist, and hair surgeon and a director of Trichology at the Ramón y Cajal University Hospital and the Trichology and Hair Transplant Unit of Pedro Jaén Group Clinic, in Madrid. With his PhD in Medicine, he is known for his research in hair disorders and active involvement in international congresses of hair research.
•Prof. Jerry Shapiro, MD is a Professor of Dermatology at New York University School of Medicine with over 36 years of experience in hair disorders, 250 published peer-reviewed articles, and runs one of the busiest hair clinics internationally.
•Prof. Rodney Sinclair, MD is Professorial Associate in the Department of Medicine at the University of Melbourne, Director of Sinclair Dermatology, and President for the World Congress of Hair Research, Melbourne, 2022, with extensive experience in dermatology research and publications.
•Prof. Carlos Wambier, MD Brazilian dermatology expert in cosmetic procedural dermatology, injectables, lasers, and drug-delivery procedures for both medical and cosmetic indications, with over 80 lectures in national and international dermatology meetings and over 100 peer-reviewed articles published.
For more information on the newly appointed Advisory Board, please visit DanielAlain.com
ABOUT DANIEL ALAIN
Founded in 2004, Daniel Alain is the world's leading hair loss and hair enhancement company. With a focus on providing a 360-degree solution to women's and men’s hair loss, no matter what stage of the journey, Daniel Alain is actively engaged in research and development of medical and cosmetic products for the treatment of hair loss. The Daniel Alain portfolio includes FOLLEA Luxury Wigs and Hair Enhancements, INTACT Anti Hair Shedding Treatment, the Minoxidil Response Test (MRT) and much more. For more information on Daniel Alain, please visit DanielAlain.com.
Danielle Marcello
5WPR
danielalain@5wpr.com
Contact
