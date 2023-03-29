Nadula Hair 6th Anniversary Sale 2023

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Up to April 2023, Nadula Hair has celebrated its 6th anniversary. As a global human hair brand, Nadula Hair has developed a close connection with countless women around the world looking for the perfect human hair wigs, and to celebrate Nadula Hair 6th anniversary and thank all the customers who have supported Nadula Hair, they have launched a series of promotions, including flat discounts, gifts, and even free wigs for consumers.
The 6th anniversary sale will be available from 28th March 2023 to 10 April 2022. It is mainly divided into warm-up activities, formal activities and auxiliary activities.
Nadula Hair 6th anniversary sale details:
1.Nadula Hair 6th anniversary warm-up sale activities
Time: 28th March 2023 – 2nd April 2023
Sign up to get $20 off overall and Nadula GFN-Earrings
Get free wig, if the order amount of HD wigs is ≥ $259
2.Nadula Hair 6th anniversary official sale activities
Time: 3rd April 2023 – 10th April 2023
3rd April-6th April up to 45% off overall
7th April-10th April extra 13% off and Nadula bathrobe
3.Nadula Hair 6th anniversary ancillary activities
Buy one get one free for wigs (3rd March-10th April)
A $6.6 electrically heated comb comes with your order (28th March-15th April)
Sign in for 7 days in a row to get a free wig (28th March-10th April)
In order to thank all the customers who support Nadula Hair, Nadula Hair has made full preparations for the 6th anniversary promotion, and can guarantee to provide the best quality and the best discount for the new and old customers.
During the Nadula Hair 6th anniversary sale, consumers can enjoy fast and free delivery, 7/24 online customer service, and 30 days return policy. In addition, Nadula Hair has partnered with different installment payment platforms including Klarna, afterpay, Zip Quadpay, and PayPal, customers can get the best value for the best cost-effective wigs through installment payments.
About Nadula Hair
Nadula hair is one of the most popular human original hair brands, offering a variety of different fashion wigs, mainly including HD lace wigs, lace front wigs, v part lace wigs, headband wigs, body wave wigs, bob wigs, highlight wigs and so on. As a global human hair brand, Nadula Hair has always insisted on providing wigs with high standards and reasonable prices. Their purpose is to accompany women around the world to be confident, bold, and brave to be themselves.
