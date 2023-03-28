Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,485 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,388 in the last 365 days.

Tissue Paper Market 2023: Size, Worldwide Share, Usage Statistics, Price, Value Chain Analysis, Top Leading Players, Demand, & Report 2028

The global tissue paper market size reached US$ 69.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 98.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during 2023-2028.

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Tissue Paper Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global tissue paper market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global tissue paper market size reached US$ 69.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 98.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during 2023-2028.

Tissue paper refers to a lightweight, soft, and highly absorbent paper mainly used for sanitation and hygiene purposes. It is preferred as a more convenient and suitable option for cleaning and drying wet surfaces, compared to cloth wipes. In addition, tissue paper is biodegradable, cost-effective, and offers various product variants, such as perforated, scented, embossed, or colored. They are manufactured using the pulp of hardwood and softwood trees, water, and chemicals. As a result, tissue papers are extensively utilized across the residential and commercial sectors in the form of wet wipes, pocket tissues, napkins, paper towels, wrapping tissues, toilet rolls, etc.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/tissue-paper-market/requestsample

Global Tissue Paper Market Trends:

The emerging trend of urbanization and the improving consumer living standards across the globe are among the primary factors driving the tissue paper market. Besides this, the rising production of specialized paper, including premium decorative, glazed, and printed, is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the development of organic tissue papers, the inflating disposable incomes, and the launch of several policies by government bodies to promote public health are also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, various international organizations are introducing hygiene and sanitation programs across countries to create awareness among the masses, which are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Additionally, the growing popularity of the western lifestyle and the wide availability of product variants across brick-and-mortar and online retail channels are also stimulating market growth. Furthermore, the expanding hospitality sector and the increasing travel and tourism activities are expected to bolster the tissue paper market in the coming years.

Explore the Full Report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/tissue-paper-market

Competitive Landscape:                                

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

  • Asia Pulp and Paper Group (APP)
  • Georgia-Pacific LLC
  • Kimberly-Clark Corporation
  • Procter & Gamble Company
  • Hengan International Group Company Limited
  • CMPC S.A.
  • Cascades, Inc.
  • Jukebox Print Inc.
  • Paper Mart Inc.
  • Svenska Cellulosa AB
  • Unicharm Corporation


Key Market Segmentation:                           

Breakup by Application:


Breakup by Product:

  • Paper Napkin
  • Paper Towel
  • Facial Tissue
  • Toilet Paper
  • Wrapping Tissue
  • Others


Breakup by Raw Material:

  • Wood Free
  • Wood Containing
  • Recovered Fiber


Breakup by Distribution Channel:

  • Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
  • Convenience Stores
  • Online Stores
  • Others


Get in Touch with Our Expert Team for Inquire or Further Information: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1630&flag=C

Breakup by Region:

  • North America (United States, Canada)
  • Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
  • Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
  • Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)


Key highlights of the Report:

  • Market Performance (2017-2022)
  • Market Outlook (2023-2028)
  • COVID-19 Impact on the Market
  • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
  • Historical, Current, and Future Market Trends
  • Market Drivers and Success Factors
  • SWOT Analysis
  • Structure of the Market
  • Value Chain Analysis
  • Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape


Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Explore the Latest Research Reports 2023-2028:

Electric Car Market Outlook 2023

Air Purifier Market Outlook 2023

Hard Seltzer Market Outlook 2023

Cheese Market Outlook 2023

Rice Market Outlook 2023

Pea Protein Market Outlook 2023

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Media Contact
Company Name: IMARC Group
Contact Person: Elena Anderson
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1-631-791-1145
Address:134 N 4th St.
City: Brooklyn
State: NY
Country: United States
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

 

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Tissue Paper Market 2023: Size, Worldwide Share, Usage Statistics, Price, Value Chain Analysis, Top Leading Players, Demand, & Report 2028

You just read:

Tissue Paper Market 2023: Size, Worldwide Share, Usage Statistics, Price, Value Chain Analysis, Top Leading Players, Demand, & Report 2028

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more