Tissue Paper Market 2023: Size, Worldwide Share, Usage Statistics, Price, Value Chain Analysis, Top Leading Players, Demand, & Report 2028

The global tissue paper market size reached US$ 69.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 98.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during 2023-2028.

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Tissue Paper Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global tissue paper market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

Tissue paper refers to a lightweight, soft, and highly absorbent paper mainly used for sanitation and hygiene purposes. It is preferred as a more convenient and suitable option for cleaning and drying wet surfaces, compared to cloth wipes. In addition, tissue paper is biodegradable, cost-effective, and offers various product variants, such as perforated, scented, embossed, or colored. They are manufactured using the pulp of hardwood and softwood trees, water, and chemicals. As a result, tissue papers are extensively utilized across the residential and commercial sectors in the form of wet wipes, pocket tissues, napkins, paper towels, wrapping tissues, toilet rolls, etc.

Global Tissue Paper Market Trends:

The emerging trend of urbanization and the improving consumer living standards across the globe are among the primary factors driving the tissue paper market. Besides this, the rising production of specialized paper, including premium decorative, glazed, and printed, is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the development of organic tissue papers, the inflating disposable incomes, and the launch of several policies by government bodies to promote public health are also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, various international organizations are introducing hygiene and sanitation programs across countries to create awareness among the masses, which are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Additionally, the growing popularity of the western lifestyle and the wide availability of product variants across brick-and-mortar and online retail channels are also stimulating market growth. Furthermore, the expanding hospitality sector and the increasing travel and tourism activities are expected to bolster the tissue paper market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Asia Pulp and Paper Group (APP)

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Procter & Gamble Company

Hengan International Group Company Limited

CMPC S.A.

Cascades, Inc.

Jukebox Print Inc.

Paper Mart Inc.

Svenska Cellulosa AB

Unicharm Corporation



Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Application:



Breakup by Product:

Paper Napkin

Paper Towel

Facial Tissue

Toilet Paper

Wrapping Tissue

Others



Breakup by Raw Material:

Wood Free

Wood Containing

Recovered Fiber



Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others



Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)



Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current, and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape



Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

