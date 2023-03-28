Liuzhou River Snails Rice Noodles is a very famous local traditional food in China, which is popular among young Chinese people in recent years due to its fresh,sour appetizinga,delicious soup and unique "stinky" flavor. And the source of its unique flavor, pickled bamboo, is made from bamboo shoots. Different from the bamboo eaten by China's national treasure, the giant panda, bamboo shoots are the young shoots of bamboo, which is also one of the common ingredients of Chinese dinner table. It is known that Zhejiang, Jiangxi, Fujian, Guangxi, Guizhou and Sichuan in China are provinces where bamboo forest resources distribute concentratedly. Liuzhou, The hometown of River Snail Rice Noodles belongs to Guangxi.

Every summer, there are large areas of fresh bamboo shoots springing up the ground in the Dendrocalamus latiflorus forest of Liuzhou, China. After digging them up and peeling off the shells, the white tender bamboo flesh inside is the most excellent raw material and is a very delicious choice for both stir-frying and pickling. The pickled bamboo shoots, or sour bamboo shoots, are even more special, as the soul ingredient in river snail rice noodles, its taste and production sources are valued by various river snail rice noodles brands. CHOUBAO, as a leading enterprise, has been deeply involved in the whole industry chain of river snail rice noodles, starting from the source, cooperating with local farmers and cooperatives in Liuzhou to build rice snail breeding bases and bamboo shoots planting bases, and promoting the implementation of a green breeding cycle model.

The development of Liuzhou River Snail Rice Noodles industry has greatly driven the development of Liuzhou's rural farming industry. In 2022, raw material base of Liuzhou River Snail Rice Noodles’s size is about 650,000 acres, the new construction of bamboo shoots base is 26,000 acres, and bamboo shoots localization supply rate is 45%. The development of the whole industry chain of Liuzhou River Snail Rice Noodles has provided more than 300,000 jobs for Liuzhou, driving 5,500 poor households and 28,000 poor people out of poverty, and helping more than 200,000 rural people to increase their income by nearly 10,000 yuan per capita.

The food industry is naturally endowed with the advantages of integration and synergistic development of the primary, secondary and tertiary industries. And Liuzhou River Snail Rice Noodles is a model of deep industrial integration. Data shows that in 2022 Liuzhou River Snail Rice Noodles whole industry chain sales reached 60.07 billion yuan, is a veritable taste of China. And among them, CHOUBAO Lousifen, as the industry's head brand, has won notable achievements in Tik tok, Tmall and other Chinese sales platforms. According to the Tmall list, CHOUBAO Lousifen is ranked as the TOP1 in both the river snail rice noodles bestseller lists with the indexes of monthly sales of 10w+ and repurchase rate.

“Only by making good products seriously can a company develop well for a long time. Liuzhou River Snail Rice Noodles market has a very broad development space and good prospects, and we are fortunate to be an experiencer, promoter and witness-er of the development of the Lousifen industry”, the general manager of CHOUBAO company said in an interview.

