Presidio Property Trust, Inc. Announces Earnings for the Year Ended December 31, 2022

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2023 / Presidio Property Trust, Inc. SQFTSQFTP (the "Company"), an internally managed, diversified real estate investment trust ("REIT"), today reported earnings for its year ended December 31, 2022.

"We are pleased to report on our 2022 earnings and company activity," said Jack Heilbron, Chief Executive Officer of Presidio. "2022 was a challenging year in the real estate markets, but our diversified nature helped us take advantage of homebuilder interest in our model home division. We also saw solid leasing activity on the commercial property side. Additionally, in 2022, we reached an agreement on the business combination of Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. with Conduit Pharmaceuticals, which we anticipate will result in additional Presidio shareholder value."

"In the fourth quarter of 2022, 11 office, retail, and industrial leases were signed totaling nearly 66,000 square feet. These leases are comprised of 4 new leases and 7 existing tenant renewals," noted Gary Katz, the Company's Chief Investment Officer. "During 2022, we signed 53 leases for nearly 224,000 square feet of space, split between 47% new leases and 53% renewals."

Quarter Ended December 31, 2022, Financial Results

Net loss attributable to the Company's common stockholders for the three months ended December 31, 2022, was approximately $(780,067), or $(0.07) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net income of approximately $(1,501,162), or $(0.13) per basic and diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The change in net income attributable to the Company's common stockholders was a result of:

• An increase in Other Income of approximately $1.2 million due to funds generated from the Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corporation Trust. The gain from interest income was approximately $1.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. • A 139% increase on the gain on sale of real estate of 6 model homes sold in the fourth quarter of 2022 for approximately $1.0 million, compared to a gain on sale during the fourth quarter of 2021 totaling approximately $0.4 million for 5 model homes. • Preferred Stock Series D dividends totaled approximately $0.5 million in Q4 2022, which is similar to Q4 2021.

FFO (non-GAAP) for the three months ended December 31, 2022, increased by approximately $70,000 to approximately $132,000 from $62,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2021. A reconciliation of FFO to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is attached to this press release. However, because FFO excludes depreciation and amortization as well as the changes in the value of the Company's properties that result from use or market conditions, each of which have real economic effects and could materially impact the Company's results from operations, the utility of FFO as a measure of the Company's performance is limited.

We believe Core FFO (non-GAAP) provides a useful metric in comparing operations between reporting periods and in assessing the sustainability of our ongoing operating performance. Core FFO decreased by about $210,000, or by 26%, from approximately $808,000 in three months ended December 31, 2021, to approximately $597,000 in the three months ended December 31, 2022.

Acquisitions and Dispositions for 2022

The Company acquired 31 Model Home Properties and leased them back to the homebuilders under triple net leases during the year ended December 31, 2022. The purchase price for these properties was $15.6 million. The purchase price consisted of cash payments of $4.8 million and mortgage notes of $10.8 million.

World Plaza, which was sold on March 11, 2022, for approximately $10.0 million and the Company recognized a loss of approximately $0.3 million.

The Company disposed of 31 model homes for approximately $17.5 million and the Company recognized a gain of approximately $5.4 million.

Dividends paid during the first three quarters of 2022:

During the first quarter of 2022, the Company paid a dividend of $0.105 per share to shareholders of Series A common stock.

During the second quarter of 2022, the Company paid a dividend of $0.106 per share to shareholders of Series A common stock.

During the third quarter of 2022, the Company paid a dividend of $0.020 per share to shareholders of Series A common stock.

During the third quarter of 2022, the Company paid a dividend of $0.021 per share to shareholders of Series A common stock.

During 2022, the Company paid twelve monthly dividends in the total amount of $2.34372 per share to shareholders of Series D preferred stock.

About Presidio Property Trust

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California. While geographical clustering of real estate enables us to reduce our operating costs through economies of scale by servicing several properties with less staff, it makes us susceptible to changing market conditions in these discrete geographic areas, including those that have developed as a result of COVID-19. Presidio is also the sponsor of the Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. MURF, which currently holds approximately $23.5 million in trust. Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. For more information on Presidio, please visit the Company's website at https://www.PresidioPT.com .

Definitions

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Funds from Operations ("FFO") - The Company evaluates performance based on Funds From Operations, which we refer to as FFO, as management believes that FFO represents the most accurate measure of activity and is the basis for distributions paid to equity holders. The Company defines FFO as net income or loss (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of property, hedge ineffectiveness, acquisition costs of newly acquired properties that are not capitalized and lease acquisition costs that are not capitalized plus depreciation and amortization, including amortization of acquired above and below market lease intangibles and impairment charges on properties or investments in non-consolidated REITs, and after adjustments to exclude equity in income or losses from, and, to include the proportionate share of FFO from, non-consolidated REITs.

However, because FFO excludes depreciation and amortization as well as the changes in the value of the Company's properties that result from use or market conditions, each of which have real economic effects and could materially impact the Company's results from operations, the utility of FFO as a measure of the Company's performance is limited. In addition, other REITs may not calculate FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition as the Company does, and, accordingly, the Company's FFO may not be comparable to other REITs' FFO. Accordingly, FFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income as a measure of the Company's performance.

Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") - We calculate Core FFO by using FFO as defined by NAREIT and adjusting for certain other non-core items. We also exclude from our Core FFO calculation acquisition costs, loss on early extinguishment of debt, changes in the fair value of the earn-out, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, non-cash warrant dividends and the amortization of stock-based compensation.

We believe Core FFO provides a useful metric in comparing operations between reporting periods and in assessing the sustainability of our ongoing operating performance. Other equity REITs may calculate Core FFO differently or not at all, and, accordingly, the Company's Core FFO may not be comparable to such other REITs' Core FFO.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and other federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical, including statements regarding management's intentions, beliefs, expectations, representations, plans or predictions of the future, and are typically identified by such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "may," "will," "should" and "could." Because such statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the " Risk Factors" section of the Company's documents filed with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

Investor Relations Contact:

Presidio Property Trust, Inc.

Lowell Hartkorn, Investor Relations

LHartkorn@presidiopt.com

Telephone: (760) 471-8536 x1244

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



December 31, December 31,

2022 2021

(Unaudited)

ASSETS



Real estate assets and lease intangibles:



Land $ 19,189,386 $ 21,136,379 Buildings and improvements 125,979,374 119,224,375 Tenant improvements 13,861,839 12,752,518 Lease intangibles 4,110,139 4,110,139 Real estate assets and lease intangibles held for investment, cost 163,140,738 157,223,411 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (34,644,511 ) (30,589,969 ) Real estate assets and lease intangibles held for investment, net 128,496,227 126,633,442 Real estate assets held for sale, net 2,016,003 11,431,494 Real estate assets, net 130,512,230 138,064,936 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 16,516,725 14,702,089 Deferred leasing costs, net 1,516,835 1,348,234 Goodwill 2,423,000 2,423,000 Other assets, net 3,511,681 4,658,504 Investments held in Trust (see Notes 2 & 9) 136,871,183 - TOTAL ASSETS $ 291,351,654 $ 161,196,763 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Mortgage notes payable, net $ 95,899,176 $ 87,324,319 Mortgage notes payable related to properties held for sale, net 999,523 1,535,513 Mortgage notes payable, total net 96,898,699 88,859,832 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 9,075,289 4,585,036 Accrued real estate taxes 1,879,875 1,940,913 Dividends payable preferred stock 178,511 179,685 Lease liability, net 46,833 75,547 Below-market leases, net 18,240 73,130 Total liabilities 108,097447 95,714,143 Commitments and contingencies (Note 2 & 9) SPAC Class A common stock subject to possible redemption; 13,225,000 shares (at $10.20 per share), net of issuance cost of approximately $6,400,000 130,411,135 - Equity: Series D Preferred Stock, par value per share; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 920,000 shares issued and outstanding (liquidation preference $25.00 per share) as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 9,140 9,200 Series A Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share, shares authorized: 100,000,000; 11,793,757 shares and 11,599,720 shares were issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 118,079 115,997 Additional paid-in capital 182,044,157 186,492,012 Dividends and accumulated losses (138,341,750 ) (130,947,434 ) Total stockholders' equity before noncontrolling interest 43,829,626 55,669,775 Noncontrolling interest 9,013,446 9,812,845 Total equity 52,843,072 65,482,620 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 291,351,654 $ 161,196,763

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues:







Rental income $ 4,319,029 $ 4,204,024 $ 17,203,310 $ 18,420,258 Fees and other income 159,275 135,569 560,971 810,851 Total revenue 4,478,304 4,339,593 17,764,281 19,231,109 Costs and expenses: Rental operating costs 1,475,615 1,443,933 5,841,396 6,183,189 General and administrative 1,856,981 1,864,214 6,163,816 6,225,510 Depreciation and amortization 1,491,433 1,293,479 5,465,015 5,397,498 Impairment of real estate assets - 308,000 - 608,000 Total costs and expenses 4,824,029 4,909,626 17,470,227 18,414,197 Other income (expense): Interest expense-mortgage notes (1,226,794 ) (999,772 ) (4,712,487 ) (4,542,712 ) Interest expense - note payable - - - (279,373 ) Interest and other (expense), net 1,282,604 63,912 2,039,922 (3,416 ) Gain on sales of real estate, net 1,022,385 427,193 5,079,912 2,487,528 Gain on extinguishment of government debt - - - 10,000 Income tax expense (396,353 ) 519,127 (1,215,873 ) 47,620 Total other income (expense), net 681,842 10,460 1,191,528 (2,280,353 ) Net income (loss) 336,117 (559,573 ) 1,485,528 (1,463,441 ) Less: Income attributable to noncontrolling interests (579,841 ) (402,533 ) (3,612,647 ) (2,162,140 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Presidio Property Trust, Inc. stockholders $ (243,724 ) $ (962,106 ) $ (2,127,119 ) $ (3,625,581 ) Less: Preferred Stock Series D dividends (536,343 ) (539,056 ) (2,152,740 ) (1,173,948 ) Less: Series A Warrant dividend - - (2,456,512 ) - Net income (loss) attributable to Presidio Property Trust, Inc. common stockholders $ (780,067 ) $ (1,501,162 ) $ (6,859,966 ) $ (4,799,530 )

Net income (loss) per share attributable to Presidio Property Trust, Inc. common stockholders: Basic & Diluted $ (0.07 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.57 ) $ (0.46 )

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic & diluted 11,659,691 11,486,177 11,753,041 10,340,975

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Net Income to FFO and Core FFO

(Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended

12/31/2022 12/31/2021 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 Net (loss) income attributable to Presidio Property Trust, Inc. common stockholders $ (780,067 ) $ (1,501,162 ) $ (6,736,371 ) $ (4,799,529 ) Adjustments: Income attributable to noncontrolling interests 579,841 402,533 3,612,647 2,162,140 Depreciation and amortization 1,491,433 1,293,479 5,465,015 5,397,498 Amortization of above and below market leases, net (13,722 ) (13,722 ) (54,889 ) (18,139 ) Impairment of real estate assets - 308,000 - 608,000 Loss (gain) on sale of real estate assets, net (1,022,385 ) (427,193 ) (5,079,912 ) (2,487,528 ) FFO $ 255,100 $ 61,935 $ (2,793,510 ) $ 862,442 Restricted stock compensation 342,270 746,325 1,204,106 1,614,228 Series A Warrant Dividend - - 2,456,512 - Core FFO $ 579,369 $ 808,260 $ 867,108 $ 2,476,670

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 11,659,691 11,486,177 11,753,041 10,340,975

Core FFO / Wgt Avg Share $ 0.05 $ 0.07 $ 0.07 $ 0.24

SOURCE: Presidio Property Trust

View source version on accesswire.com: