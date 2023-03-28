The Parent Company to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on March 31, 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 28, 2023 /CNW/ - TPCO Holding Corp . ("The Parent Company" or the "Company") GRAM GRAMF, today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, on Friday, March 31, 2023. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on, March 31, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS



DATE: Friday, March 31st, 2023

TIME: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

WEBCAST: Click Here

DIAL-IN NUMBER: 1 (647) 484-0475 or 1 (888) 256-1007

CONFERENCE ID: 5520988

REPLAY: 1 (647) 436-0148 or 1 (888) 203-1112

Available until 12:00 midnight Eastern Time Friday, April 7, 2023

Replay Code: 5520988

About The Parent Company



The Parent Company is a leading consumer-focused, vertically integrated cannabis company with twelve retail locations, one delivery hub and a curated product portfolio, including Monogram by Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter, Caliva, Mirayo by Santana and Cruisers.

The Parent Company is committed to leveraging its status to help build a more equitable cannabis industry. Its social equity venture fund aims to eliminate systematic barriers to entry and provide minority entrepreneurs with meaningful participation, growth, and leadership opportunities in the multibillion-dollar legal cannabis industry.

Shares of The Parent Company common stock are traded on NEO Exchange under the ticker symbol "GRAM" and on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol "GRAMF."

For the latest news, activities, and media coverage, please visit www.theparent.co or connect with us on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in the United States

Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States. Cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the U.S. Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute, or possess cannabis in the United States. Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable U.S. federal money laundering legislation.

While the approach to enforcement of such laws by the federal government in the United States has trended toward non-enforcement against individuals and businesses that comply with medical or adult-use cannabis programs in states where such programs are legal, strict compliance with state laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve The Parent Company of liability under U.S. federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding which may be brought against the Company. The enforcement of federal laws in the United States is a significant risk to the business of The Parent Company and any proceedings brought against the Company thereunder may adversely affect the Company's operations and financial performance.

