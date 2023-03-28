Request for Proposals – Clean Buildings Performance Standard Expansion Law Small Business Economic Impact Statement

Commerce is soliciting proposals from firms interested in preparing a Small Business Economic Impact Statement (SBEIS) for the proposed rulemaking required under the Clean Buildings Expansion Law.

The Washington State Legislature passed the Clean Buildings Law in 2019 (SHB 1257; Chapter 285, Laws of 2019) to create an energy performance standard for existing large buildings in Washington state. Commerce is charged with establishing the standard through rulemaking and developing the administrative framework for building owners to document compliance with the law.

The law was expanded In 2022, creating a second tier of buildings that must comply – those between 20,000 and 50,000 square feet, and all multifamily buildings over 20,000 square feet.

As part of the Clean Buildings Expansion Law, Commerce is required to adopt rules for state energy management and benchmarking requirements for Tier 2 buildings, including a Small Business Economic Impact Statement.

Commerce intends to award one contract to provide the services described in this RFP. The performance period for the contract is June 1, 2023 – September 30, 2023.

Proposals due April 25, 2023, 4 p.m. Pacific Time