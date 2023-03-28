Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,489 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,374 in the last 365 days.

Manchin Questions Department of Defense Leadership on Importance of Passing a Budget on Time, Oversight of Aid to Ukraine

March 28, 2023
Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) and Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Cybersecurity Subcommittee, questioned Department of Defense (DoD) leadership on the importance of passing a national budget on time and on ensuring accountability and overnight in U.S. assistance to Ukraine. The witnesses were Lloyd J. Austin III, Secretary of Defense, Michael J. McCord, Under Secretary of Defense and General Mark A. Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

 

On the military and economic importance of passing a national budget on time:


“Secretary Austin, multiple sources, including retired generals, the National Defense Industrial Association, the American Enterprise Institute and your colleague Mr. McCord have all recognized the damage of failing to pass a national budget on time to both our national security and taxpayers,” Senator Manchin said in part. “From Fiscal Years 1991 to 2010, the average delay for defense appropriations was 29 days, and that has since ballooned out to 118 days…If we, as Congress, did our job on time, we’re told we could save between 5 and 10% of the budget request you have. Is that an accurate statement?”

 

On ensuring weapons accountability and strategic oversight in U.S. assistance to Ukraine:

 

“Since the beginning of Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine, the United States has provided over $76 billion in justified funding to support Ukraine, both in the military defense of their people and also in humanitarian and infrastructure support. Can you speak to your confidence in U.S. and NATO weapons accountability and elaborate on the Joint Strategic Oversight Plan that was announced earlier this year by the DoD, the State Department and USAID?” Senator Manchin continued.


A timeline of Senator Manchin's work to support Ukraine against Putin's invasion is available here.
A video of Senator Manchin’s questioning of the witnesses can be found here.
Previous Article

You just read:

Manchin Questions Department of Defense Leadership on Importance of Passing a Budget on Time, Oversight of Aid to Ukraine

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more