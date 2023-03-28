‘Mother-In-Law’ Premiere Starring Vivica Fox, Miguel Nunez Jr, and Patience Ozokwo A Huge Success

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- More of what the world needs now, this film delivers. In the center of Beverly Hills, the premiere of the highly anticipated film ‘Mother-In-Law’ captivated its audience with warmth, drama, and jaw-aching humor. The Fine Arts Theatre, which seats around 400, boasted a nearly full house with laughs heard around the block. The film's premiere was held Saturday, March 25, 2023 with a diverse audience from a plethora of communities.
Nollywood and Hollywood talent including Vivica A. Fox, Patience "Mamma G" Ozokwo, Miguel Nunez Jr., Ciarra Carter, Adjetey Anang, and more, collaborated together in this royal masterpiece. The film was a huge success, receiving critical acclaim from attendees.
With a star-studded cast, the heartfelt dramedy's Director, Prince Joshua Nana Morrison Budukuma met his objectives by sparking overdue critical conversations during a well-received Q&A at the conclusion of the film's screening. ‘Mother-In-Law’ tells the story of a young couple who is forced to confront their cultural differences while their respective mothers-in-law meddle in their lives. With a unique mix of drama and humor, the film explores the challenges of blending families and ethnic traditions. Oftentimes, we hear the talk, but very seldom do we all come together to walk the walk. The film Mother-In-Law provokes thought and impact for change amongst people across the African and African American diaspora to unite, tossing away the misconceptions and ignorance that have imposed widespread gaps from culture to culture.
The film’s postproduction was handled by multi-award-winning Filmmaker Raphaello.
“To see the finished film on the big screen is always inspiring” said Raphaello, “it is also gratifying to see our hard work get such a positive response from the audience. Thank you for showing up and representing!”
The Director, along with his producing team of Tiana Bibish and Demetrio Deterville have created a picture of values in the spirit of unity.
“This film is building bridges, not only bridging gaps” said producer Demetrio Deterville. ‘Mother-In-Law’ unites Africans and African Americans, and the best of Nollywood and Hollywood combined. Together we are stronger and better.”
Native to Ghana residing in Los Angeles, Director Prince Joshua Nana Morrison Budukuma afforded viewers the opportunity to witness a special memorial tribute to his late mother, Nana Adwoa Amoakoa Morrison, who transitioned last week at the age of 93. She instilled in him the spirit and foundation of UNITY, challenging him with that charge to keep. During the premiere, the Director dedicated 'Mother-In-Law' film in her honor. The experience was nothing short of remarkable with vibrations of peace and love from the big screen across every seat and every heart.
“Seeing the premiere of ‘Mother-In-Law’ receive such positive feedback is truly amazing and a dream,” said Director Prince Kofi Joshua Morrison Budukuma. “We put a lot of hard work into this film and it is great to see it resonate and spark conversation with audiences.”
